Pollution may affect brain development in children, study says

Exposure to pollution during pregnancy may affect cognitive function in children and may lead to increase in hyperactivity, a new study says.

A study published in Environmental Research found that children who were exposed to pollution during pregnancy were more likely to have a smaller corpus callosum — a brain structure that is commonly associated with neurodevelopmental disorders, such as ADHD.

Researchers examined 186 children in Barcelona between the ages of 8 and 12. They found that exposure to pollution, or particulate matter (PM2.5), especially during the third trimester, can lead to structural changes in the corpus callosum.

They found that children who were only exposed to 7 μg/m3 PM2.5 — which is below the pollution limit value, 25 μg/m3 PM2.5, established by the European Union — was associated with a 5% decrease in the brain structure's volume. The findings also showed that children with a 5% reduction in corpus callosum volume also had higher levels of hyperactivity related to ADHD.

Scientists examined the amount of pollution exposed to the mother and child by using data from European Study of Cohorts of Air Pollution Effects. They measured the children's corpus callosum through an MRI machine. Hyperactivity was measured through questionnaires given to the child's parents and teachers. The questionnaires allowed the caretaker to rate the child's hyperactivity based on ADHD diagnostic criteria, including inattention and impulsivity.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.