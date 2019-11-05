More Health:

November 05, 2019

Four-day work week increased productivity by 40%, Microsoft says

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health Jobs
Four-day work week productivity burnout fizkes/istock.com

Microsoft Japan implemented a pilot program in July that decreased their employees' work week to four days a week. This change in work load increased productivity by 40%.

With job burnout on the rise, could a four-day work week be the solution?

Microsoft Japan implemented a program called the Work Life Choice Challenge in July that limited their employees' work week to four days, granting them a three-day weekend for the same amount of pay as their 40-hour work week.

During this trial period the company's productivity increased by 40%, Microsoft says. The company also saved money in several areas. Not working on Fridays lowered electricity costs by 23% and resulted in the company printing almost 60% fewer pages

In order to complete the trial, the company had to implement policies to improve time management. This included slashing meetings from 60 minutes to 30 minutes, which was adopted in almost half of all meetings. They also capped attendance for meetings at five employees.

Microsoft's Japan branch isn't the first company to try out the four-day work week. Perpetual Guardian in New Zealand implemented a similar program, slashing the number of hours worked weekly from 37.6 to 30 hours. The company announced that through this there was a 20% increase in employee productivity as well as a 45% increase in employee work-life balance. The company made the policy permanent in October 2018.

Burnout is a medical condition affecting two-thirds of the full-time workforce. A Gallup study of nearly 7,500 full time employees found that 23% of employees reported feeling burned out "always or often. Forty-four percent of employees reported feeling burned out sometimes.

The survey found that due to burn out, 63% of employees are more likely to take a sick day and 23% are more likely to visit the emergency room. Symptoms of burnout include energy depletion or exhaustion, feelings of negativity of cynicism towards one's job, and reduced professional efficacy.  

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mental Health Jobs United States Stress Japan Wellness Work-Life Balance Philadelphia Microsoft

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

DeSean Jackson reportedly headed for surgery as Eagles weigh bringing in WR help
14_11032019_EaglesvsBears_DeSean_Jackson_KateFrese.jpg

Odd News

Rat rides SEPTA train, causes chaos for passengers
Rat SEPTA MFL train

Parenting

Does taking acetaminophen while pregnant increase chances of a child having ADHD and autism?
Pregnant Woman during third trimester

Phillies

What they're doing: Phillies will pay Jake Arrieta $20 million, decision on Odubel Herrera looms
odubel-herrera-phillies_043019_usat

Food & Drink

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf weighs in on whether a hot dog is a sandwich
Gov. Tom Wolf hot dog sandwich

Food & Drink

Proceeds from this Friendsgiving dinner will go to The Food Trust
Mission Taqueria's Friendsgiving

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved