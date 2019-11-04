Are digestive supplements worth all the hype?

Are you one of the 60 million to 70 million Americans that is affected by digestive symptoms such as abdominal pain, bloating, gas, nausea, constipation or diarrhea after eating?

It’s hard to not want a quick and easy fix to these symptoms, which can be embarrassing and isolating. I’m seeing more and more patients that are popping some kind of digestive supplement to relieve their symptoms, which they often find advertised by social media influencers or through internet searches.

Emily Rubin, R.D.

I decided to do my own search and found this appealing claim: “All natural physician-formulated to help break down food and promote health digestive function” attached to a digestive pill. I get it. That would make anyone want to try this “miracle” pill.



The digestive supplement industry is growing and growing. It was estimated that the global market for digestive supplements was worth $358 million in 2016, and is expected to grow to more than $1 billion by 2025. Proponents call them life changing; others call them snake oil medicine that is just excreted when you go to the bathroom. Do Americans have the most expensive urine or are these supplements making viable claims?

My biggest concern around supplements is that many people are taking them without asking their physician first. Maybe a friend or coworker told them the benefits of taking the supplement, without mentioning possible side effects. They also wouldn’t know if the supplement would interact with a medication you could be on.

These digestive supplements are not regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Aadministration for safety or effectiveness. This means you have no idea if the actual amount and ingredients are actually in the product.

