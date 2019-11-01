More Health:

November 01, 2019

Despite benefits, many cardiac valve surgery patients don't receive cardiac rehabilitation

Those who receive rehabilitation have fewer hospitalizations following surgery, study finds

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor
Adult Health Heart Health
Heart Anatomy Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

The anatomy of a healthy human heart.

Less than half of cardiac valve surgery patients receive cardiac rehabilitation despite proven positive outcomes, a new study says.

The benefits of cardiac rehabilitation for patients who experience a heart attack or undergo coronary artery bypass graft surgery are well-known. Less attention seems to be given to how it also aids in the recovery from cardiac valve surgery.

"Cardiac rehabilitation is a customized outpatient program of exercise and education," designed to improve recovery from heart disease and surgeries used to treat heart disease, according to the Mayo Clinic

Though some medical institutions, like the Mayo Clinic and Penn Medicine, list cardiac rehabilitation as part of the recovery process after heart valve surgery. But the latest study, published by the Journal of the American Medical Association, shows that not everyone who can benefit from it actually receives it.

The study found that only 17,855 of 41,369 Medicare beneficiaries who had open valve surgery in the United States in 2014 were enrolled in cardiac rehabilitation programs. Asian, black and Hispanic patients were less likely to be enrolled than white patients.

Researchers also found that patients who also had coronary artery bypass grafting surgery were more likely to receive cardiac rehabilitation than those just scheduled for heart valve surgery. 

Researchers also examined the outcomes associated with cardiac rehabilitation for heart valve patients. These patients typically experienced fewer hospitalizations during the first year after surgery. They also had a 4.2% decrease in one-year mortality risk.

According to Reuters, the study did not explore why patients were not asked to enroll in cardiac rehabilitation, or why they might not have taken advantage of it. The study also was not designed to find any direct causal relationships.

Cardiac valve surgery patients "will recover quicker, feel better, function better, and live longer as a result," Dr. Randall Thomas, co-author of an editorial that accompanied the study in JAMA, and medical director of cardiac rehabilitation at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, told Reuters in an email.

"If a center-based program is not available near them, they should ask about the options for a home-based cardiac rehabilitation program that would be available to them instead," he added.

A 2015 study in the Journal of Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation and Prevention found that heart valve surgery patients have similar improvements to their aerobic fitness after cardiac rehabilitation as coronary artery bypass graft surgery patients. And a 2017 study in the same journal found that this type of rehab after heart valve surgery was linked to reduced mortality risk.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Adult Health Heart Health Philadelphia Heart Disease Studies Research Rehabilitation Surgery United States

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Doug Pederson won't rule out bringing in WR help as DeSean Jackson's status remains in doubt
14_11032019_EaglesvsBears_DeSean_Jackson_KateFrese.jpg

Odd News

Rat rides SEPTA train, causes chaos for passengers
Rat SEPTA MFL train

Parenting

Does taking acetaminophen while pregnant increase chances of a child having ADHD and autism?
Pregnant Woman during third trimester

Phillies

What they're doing: Phillies will pay Jake Arrieta $20 million, decision on Odubel Herrera looms
odubel-herrera-phillies_043019_usat

Food & Drink

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf weighs in on whether a hot dog is a sandwich
Gov. Tom Wolf hot dog sandwich

Food & Drink

Red Owl Tavern is bringing back Month of 1000 Pies for fifth year
Month of 1,000 Pies at Red Owl Tavern

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved