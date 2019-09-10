More Health:

September 10, 2019

Naps may be good for your heart – but only a couple a week

Daytime naps reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, study finds

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Heart Health
Naps may reduce risk of stroke, heart attacks Juan Garcia/Unsplash.com

People who nap once or twice per week are less likely to suffer heart attacks or strokes, according to a study published in the journal Heart.

Daytime napping may be indicative of good heart health – depending how often you do it, according to a study conducted by researchers at the University Hospital of Lausanne in Switzerland.

People who nap once or twice a week have a 48 percent lower risk of having a heart attack or stroke than people who do not nap, researchers found. But people who nap more frequently do not reap the same benefit.

Researchers also did not find any associations between nap length and heart health.

RELATED STORY: Getting just the right amount of sleep can help prevent heart attacks

The observational study tracked the cardiovascular health of nearly 3,5000 participants over a five-year period. Each week, the participants reported their nap frequency and duration.

None of the participants had a history of cardiovascular disease at the start of the study.

Nadine Hausler, the study's lead author, told CBS News that she wasn't entirely sure why a couple naps a week might benefit heart health.

"The mechanisms are not straightforward," Hausler said. "We assume that occasional napping might be a result of a physiological compensation allowing to decrease the stress due to insufficient nocturnal sleep and, thus, could have a beneficial effect on cardiovascular disease events."

Previous studies have linked overall mortality to daytime napping. Studies examining the effect of napping on cardiovascular disease have produced mixed results, but only a few of them examined nap frequency.

Experts who were not involved with the study cautioned against taking the results as gospel.

Marie St-Onge, director of the sleep program at Columbia University, told CBS News that the study's findings were far from definitive, noting researchers debate whether naps are indicative of poor nighttime sleeping habits.

"This throws a little bit of a curveball, because they found one to two naps per week might be beneficial," St-Onge said.

Naveed Sattar, a professor of metabolic medicine at the University of Glasgow, said the study participants who napped once or twice a week appeared to have more healthy or better organized lifestyles than the others. Those who napped more frequently were more likely to be sick.

"I don't think one can work out from this (study) whether 'intentional' napping on one or two days per week improves heart health," Sattar said told CNN. "So no one should take from this that napping is a way to lessen their heart attack risk."

The study's findings were published in the journal Heart. 

John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Heart Health Switzerland Sleep Heart Disease Strokes Cardiovascular Heart Attacks Sleeping Naps

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: The Phillies can still make a postseason run — but will they?
Bryce-Harper_090319_usat

Business

South Philly's Melrose Diner set to reopen this week
Melrose Diner South Philly reopen

Addiction

Fifth person dies from lung illness caused by vaping, CDC confirms
CDC fifth death lung illness

NFL

Eagles 'Let's Fly' hype video has us ready for Sunday's season opener against Washington
0906_EaglesVideo

Celebrities

Kevin Hart's car lacked crucial safety features in crash, likely led to severe injuries
Kevin Hart car crash safety

Food & Drink

All the best Oktoberfest celebrations this fall in Philly and nearby
23rd Street Armory Oktoberfest

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved