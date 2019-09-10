Naps may be good for your heart – but only a couple a week

Daytime napping may be indicative of good heart health – depending how often you do it, according to a study conducted by researchers at the University Hospital of Lausanne in Switzerland.

People who nap once or twice a week have a 48 percent lower risk of having a heart attack or stroke than people who do not nap, researchers found. But people who nap more frequently do not reap the same benefit.

Researchers also did not find any associations between nap length and heart health.

