Port Richmond cockfighting ring busted, nearly two dozen people arrested

Philadelphia police raided a home in Port Richmond Friday night, arresting nearly two dozen people in connection with a cockfighting ring in Port Richmond.

The raid took place on the 2100 block of East Ann Street, according to 6ABC.

Roughly 40 roosters and chickens were reportedly found in the building, some of which were found dead.

Police chased down suspects who fled from the scene, including a few who broke bones in their ankles while trying to climb walls during the chase, according to 6ABC.

The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is expected to provide care for the surviving animals.

This is a developing story, and will be updated when more information becomes available.

