More News:

April 27, 2019

Port Richmond cockfighting ring busted, nearly two dozen people arrested

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Animal Abuse
Chicken Brenda Timmermans/Pexels

A chicken.

Philadelphia police raided a home in Port Richmond Friday night, arresting nearly two dozen people in connection with a cockfighting ring in Port Richmond.

The raid took place on the 2100 block of East Ann Street, according to 6ABC. 

Roughly 40 roosters and chickens were reportedly found in the building, some of which were found dead.

Police chased down suspects who fled from the scene, including a few who broke bones in their ankles while trying to climb walls during the chase, according to 6ABC.

The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is expected to provide care for the surviving animals.

This is a developing story, and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Animal Abuse Port Richmond Police Animals Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles select Penn State RB Miles Sanders with the 53rd pick in the 2019 NFL Draft
Miles-Sanders-NFL-Draft_042619_usat

Prevention

Harvard study finds lung-damaging toxins in popular e-cigarette products
e-cigarette lung toxins

Furnace Party

Your guide to Brewerytown's mysterious 'Furnace Party'
Furnace Party

Eagles

Grading the Eagles' selection of Andre Dillard
042619AndreDillard

Movies

'Avengers: Endgame': Getting caught up on the many superhero characters
The Avengers in Endgame

Children's Health

WHO sets new guidelines for physical activity, screen time for young kids
children activity guidelines who

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved