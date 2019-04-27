More News:

April 27, 2019

Pa. college student, accused of rape, reportedly admits ‘I raped you’ in texts

Joshua Koumaras, 22, of Reading is facing felony charges of rape and sexual assault

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Rape Allegations Technology
Shippensburg Police Department Screenshot/Google Street View

The Shippensburg Police Department headquarters.

A student at Shippensburg University in central Pennsylvania reportedly admitted to raping a woman at a party last March when he was texting with the woman.

Joshua Koumaras, 22, sent the text, “We only [had sex] when I raped you”, and also referenced the woman being unconscious during their encounter, according to PennLive.

“I could literally be in jail,” Koumaras wrote, according to police.

Koumaras faces felony charges of rape of an unconscious person and sexual assault, and a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault of an unconscious person.

Charging documents were filed this week by state police, PennLive reports, detailing the alleged encounter between Koumaras and the woman.

After attending a party last March, the woman said she woke up the next morning naked from the waist down, which she said was out of character. The woman said someone then told her than Koumaras, who she was friendly with, accompanied her home, something the woman didn’t remember, according to the documents.

The woman told police she would never have sex with Koumaras, according to PennLive. When police interviewed Koumaras this past February, he said he’d asked for the woman’s consent.

According to university documents, Koumaras is a native of Reading, Pennsylvania. He is reportedly scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 13, and is free on $50,000 unsecured bail.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Rape Allegations Technology Shippensburg Courts Pennsylvania Reading

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles select Penn State RB Miles Sanders with the 53rd pick in the 2019 NFL Draft
Miles-Sanders-NFL-Draft_042619_usat

Prevention

Harvard study finds lung-damaging toxins in popular e-cigarette products
e-cigarette lung toxins

Furnace Party

Your guide to Brewerytown's mysterious 'Furnace Party'
Furnace Party

Eagles

Grading the Eagles' selection of Andre Dillard
042619AndreDillard

Movies

'Avengers: Endgame': Getting caught up on the many superhero characters
The Avengers in Endgame

Children's Health

WHO sets new guidelines for physical activity, screen time for young kids
children activity guidelines who

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved