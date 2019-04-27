Pa. college student, accused of rape, reportedly admits ‘I raped you’ in texts

A student at Shippensburg University in central Pennsylvania reportedly admitted to raping a woman at a party last March when he was texting with the woman.

Joshua Koumaras, 22, sent the text, “We only [had sex] when I raped you”, and also referenced the woman being unconscious during their encounter, according to PennLive.

“I could literally be in jail,” Koumaras wrote, according to police.

Koumaras faces felony charges of rape of an unconscious person and sexual assault, and a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault of an unconscious person.

Charging documents were filed this week by state police, PennLive reports, detailing the alleged encounter between Koumaras and the woman.

After attending a party last March, the woman said she woke up the next morning naked from the waist down, which she said was out of character. The woman said someone then told her than Koumaras, who she was friendly with, accompanied her home, something the woman didn’t remember, according to the documents.

The woman told police she would never have sex with Koumaras, according to PennLive. When police interviewed Koumaras this past February, he said he’d asked for the woman’s consent.

According to university documents, Koumaras is a native of Reading, Pennsylvania. He is reportedly scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 13, and is free on $50,000 unsecured bail.

