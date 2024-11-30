More News:

November 30, 2024

Power outage at Philadelphia International Airport leads to flight delays Saturday morning

Terminal D and airlines United, Delta, JetBlue, Air Canada and Alaska Air are affected, though no cancellations have occurred.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
A power outage Saturday morning impacted services in Terminal D, leading to multiple delayed flights. Above, a file photo in Philadelphia International Airport.

Travelers departing or arriving in Philly might find some trouble this Thanksgiving holiday weekend due to a power outage affecting Terminal D of the Philadelphia International Airport.

The outage occurred around 9 p.m. Friday night. Social media accounts for PHL put out a service advisory Saturday shortly before 5 a.m., saying that the incident would affect airlines United, Delta, JetBlue, Air Canada and Alaska Airlines.

The post recommends that travelers check with their airlines for their current flight status. They can also check the PHL website. All other terminals in the airport have power, the advisory reads.

PHL did not elaborate on the cause of the power outage. Airport spokesperson Heather Redfern said there is no ETA on when the outage will be resolved.

Redfern said that six arriving flights, three Delta and three United, were redirected to Terminal A. As of 11 a.m., Delta has had six delayed arrivals and 13 delayed departures, while United had two delayed arrivals and eight delayed departures.

Other airline delays include seven departures for Spirit, one arrival for Air Canada, and one arrival and one departure for Alaska Air.

Saturday was anticipated to be one of the busiest days in PHL for Thanksgiving holiday travel. The airport projected that 1.04 million travelers will pass through PHL between Friday, Nov. 22 and Tuesday, Dec. 3, with this Saturday, Sunday and Monday being the busiest days.

