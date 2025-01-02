Montgomery County native injured in attack in New Orleans

Two former Princeton University football players, including a Montgomery County native, are among those identified as killed or injured in a truck attack in New Orleans, Louisiana Wednesday morning.

Ryan Quigley, 26, who graduated from Lansdale Catholic High School in 2016, was hospitalized after the deadly incident. His friend and former teammate at Princeton, Tiger Bech, 27, died in the attack that left at least 15 dead and 30 others hurt.

Quigley and Bech were on Bourbon Street in New Orleans on New Year's Day around 3:15 a.m. local time when a driver intentionally drove his pick-up truck into a crowd that the two were in. The FBI is investigating the event as an act of terrorism.

According to his family, Bech, a native of Lafayette, Louisiana, was back in his home state for the holidays and spent time with college friends. Bech and Quigley were on their way back to a hotel when the attack occurred. The two, who are described as "best friends," also worked at a New York City brokerage firm called Seaport Global.

A Wednesday evening statement on Facebook from Lansdale Catholic said the school's community is "praying for the full healing and complete recovery" of Quigley.

"We are incredibly proud to count Ryan among our graduates, and we are inspired by the ways in which his LC classmates are coming together to support his family during this difficult time," the statement read, sharing a link to a GoFundMe campaign by Quigley's former classmates for his medical expenses and Bech's funeral costs.

According to his profile on the Princeton Tigers website, Quigley is a two-time MVP of the Philadelphia Catholic League and led Lansdale Catholic to the Philadelphia Catholic League championship game.

Authorities identified the attack's perpetrator as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, a U.S. citizen from Texas. He was killed in a shootout with local law enforcement. An ISIS flag was found in Jabbar's vehicle, the FBI said.

The New Orleans attack prompted Philadelphia officials to tighten security at the annual Mummers Parade, which commenced on New Year's Day without incident.