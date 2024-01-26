Escaped prisoner Shane Pryor fled University City with help of 18-year-old, police say

Philadelphia police have arrested a man who allegedly helped Shane Pryor flee from University City after the accused murderer escaped from authorities outside Children's Hospital of Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon.

Michael Diggs, 18, is facing charges for allegedly picking up Pryor, 17, who remains on the run. Police stopped Diggs in a cream-colored Ford later that day after they traced Pryor's movements and found evidence that he allegedly had received Diggs' help, authorities said.

Pryor made his escape around noon Wednesday while being transported to CHOP from the Juvenile Justice Services Center. He was being taken to the hospital to be treated for a hand injury, police said. When he got out of the transport car, Pryor ran away from escort staff in the hospital's emergency room parking lot near 34th and Spruce streets, according to investigators. He was not wearing handcuffs at the time.

The escape prompted a massive search of CHOP's Buerger Center. On Thursday, U.S. Marshals released surveillance video that shows Pryor inside the lobby of CHOP's Hub for Clinical Collaboration, which connects to the Buerger Center, minutes after his escape. Pryor had asked the receptionist to use the phone, but left the building when he was denied, police said.

Pryor is believed to have left University City around 12:30 p.m. Police did not say where Diggs allegedly picked Pryor up.

Pryor is charged with the 2020 killing of a woman who was fatally shot in an alleyway in the Holmesburg section of Northeast Philadelphia. He was 14 at the time, but was charged as an adult. He's been detained since Oct. 2020. In December, a judge denied Pryor's request to have his case returned to juvenile court. Pryor's attorney, Paul DiMaio, said that outcome may have influenced Pryor's decision to escape. He urged Pryor to turn himself in to authorities.

Diggs has been charged with hindering apprehension, escape, use of communication facility and criminal conspiracy.

Pryor is considered dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call 911 or the Philadelphia police tip line at (215) 686-8477. Tips also can be submitted to the U.S. Marshals Philadelphia tip line at (866) 865-8477.