Think you know about the Declaration of Independence? This July 4 quiz may humble you.

In between today's cookouts, pool parties and fireworks, it's important to remember Philadelphia's role in the birth of America.

In the late 18th century, the city hosted the First and Second Continental Congresses – gatherings of delegates from the 13 colonies that helped form the foundation of this nation. These meetings led to the writing, adoption and signing of the Declaration of Independence – which were also done in Philly.

Next year will be the 250th anniversary of the moment in history that Americans commemorate every Fourth of July, and Philly will be the epicenter of the yearlong celebration. From hosting major sporting events – including the PGA Championship, World Cup, MLB All-Star Game and March Madness – to a "52 Weeks of Firsts" festival to the annual Wawa Welcome America, this will be party central.

And as the semiquincentennial countdown begins, here's a history quiz on those momentous moments in 1776 in Philadelphia. Be warned: Even a Ben Franklin impersonator might miss a few of these.

