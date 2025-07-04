More Culture:

July 04, 2025

Think you know about the Declaration of Independence? This July 4 quiz may humble you.

See how well you know the momentous moments of 1776 in Philadelphia as we begin the countdown to America's 250th anniversary.

Jeff Tomik
By Jeff Tomik
PhillyVoice Staff
History Fourth of July
Independence Hall Quiz Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Think you know Philly's role in 1776? Take our challenging quiz about the historic events that created America as we countdown to the nation's 250th birthday in 2026. The Declaration of Independence was signed at what's now known as Independence Hall, above. But the building had a different name in 1776. Do you know it?

In between today's cookouts, pool parties and fireworks, it's important to remember Philadelphia's role in the birth of America.

In the late 18th century, the city hosted the First and Second Continental Congresses – gatherings of delegates from the 13 colonies that helped form the foundation of this nation. These meetings led to the writing, adoption and signing of the Declaration of Independence – which were also done in Philly. 

MORE: Can you spell these peculiarly named places in the Philly area?

Next year will be the 250th anniversary of the moment in history that Americans commemorate every Fourth of July, and Philly will be the epicenter of the yearlong celebration. From hosting major sporting events – including the PGA Championship, World Cup, MLB All-Star Game and March Madness – to a "52 Weeks of Firsts" festival to the annual Wawa Welcome America, this will be party central. 

And as the semiquincentennial countdown begins, here's a history quiz on those momentous moments in 1776 in Philadelphia. Be warned: Even a Ben Franklin impersonator might miss a few of these. 

This quiz may not display correctly for some mobile users. If you're having trouble, please visit the full version of this page.

