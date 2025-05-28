Pop quiz: Can you spell these peculiarly named places in the Philly area?

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is taking place this week, celebrating its 100th anniversary. In honor of the competition, we've decided to test our readers' spelling skills with a quiz on the peculiarly named neighborhoods, towns and rivers in the area.

See if you can channel Philly fifth grader Jayden Jiang, who qualified for the competition for a second year in a row, while you're thinking about word origins and sounding out these stumpers.

And make sure to tune in to the spelling bee finals Thursday (8-10 p.m. on Ion). Jiang qualified for the national contest by taking first place in the Philly regional bee at the WHYY Studios in March. On Wednesday afternoon, the second day of the three-day competition, Jiang was one of 17 spellers eliminated in the seventh round. He finished tied for 41st place, improving on his 60th place finish from last year.

For our quiz, we'll throw you a lifeline and make this multiple choice since the pronunciations of these places are hard enough (and sometimes debatable). Good luck!

