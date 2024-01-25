Playing video games regularly can lead to hearing loss and tinnitus, study finds

Those who play video games know that lengthy screen activity can lead to sore eyes, but a recent study shows that gaming also can have long-term adverse effects on hearing.

Researchers looked at 14 peer-reviewed studies totaling over 50,000 adults and children globally and concluded that gaming may be a source of "unsafe listening." According to the new study, published last week in the scientific journal BMJ Public Health, sound levels from video games are often above recommended limits, which increases the risk of permanent hearing loss or tinnitus, a condition that can produce a ringing noise in one's ears.

On average, individuals played video games around three hours per week. One of the 14 studies evaluated five video games played from a console, with sound coming through headphones. The average sound level was 87.7 decibels with an average peak sound of 114.2 dB. A healthy noise level depends on age and how long the noise exposure is, but for 40 hours a week, the general permissible level of noise is 80 dB for adults and 75 dB for children.

Four out of five studies that looked at the relationship between gaming and hearing damage found a significant correlation between gaming habits and developing hearing loss or tinnitus.

"Those who game regularly, as compared to those who do not, are more likely to experience tinnitus, measured high-frequency hearing loss, and self-perceived difficulties hearing," audiologist and epidemiologist Dr. Lauren Dillard, the new study's first author, told CNN. "One study showed that individuals who play video games for longer times are at higher risk of developing hearing loss or tinnitus."

It should be no surprise that health experts recommend individuals lower the volume of their speakers, sound systems and headphones. Headphones bring their own issues — the new study's authors noted that gamers may increase the volume in headphones more than they should to cancel out background noise, and CNN noted that headphones put loud sounds closer to a gamer's ears.



Lowering the volume of headphones to about 60% of the maximum volume for 60 minutes is a good rule of thumb, and over-the-ear headphones are better for eardrums compared to earbuds.



Various smartphone and computer apps can measure decibels through a microphone or limit the noise coming from one's computer. Using noise-canceling headphones to block out background noise can eliminate the need to turn up the volume, and those who use speakers can use earplugs to protect their ears from noise exposure.

In general, those who play video games for long periods should also take breaks to limit their noise exposure. While gaming potentially has positive mental health benefits, excessive gaming can lead to other physical injuries such as carpal tunnel syndrome or tendonitis. Increased screen time overall also can cause eye strain and poor sleep quality.