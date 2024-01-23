Even mild concussions caused by sports can lead to persistant health problems, researchers say

Traumatic brain injuries caused by sports-related activities generally are associated with better recovery and fewer long-term consequences than those that result from car crashes or assaults. But scientists caution against an "overoptimistic view" of recovery from sports-related brain trauma in newly published research.

The study looked at 4,509 patients diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries, or TBIs, who were 16 years or older. Six months after their injuries, the patients with sports-related TBIs had lower rates of anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and post-concussion symptoms like headaches, but both groups had similarly high rates of people who had not fully recovered — 46% for the sports-related group, and 65% for the non-sports-related group.

The researchers said their findings presented "contrast to the idea that recovery after mild TBI or concussion is unproblematic" and concluded that "even among individuals with sports injuries considered to be mild, many would benefit from systematic follow-up."

The finding that sport-related TBIs, including those that are mild, were "associated with persisting disability is consistent with recent findings from hospital-based studies of TBI, showing that injuries categorized as mild often have long-term consequences," the researchers wrote.

Sports-related TBIs account for up to 20% of such injuries, according to some estimates. TBIs can vary wildly in severity, encompassing everything from a bump on the head to a penetrating gunshot. But any injury that affects how the brain functions is considered a TBI, a condition which accounts for about 69,000 annual deaths in the U.S.

The new report, published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association, included patients who presented signs of a TBI within 24 hours of their injuries. Those with sports-related TBIs tended to be younger, in better shape prior to their injuries and have some college education. Both groups were mostly male and mostly white.

Horseback riding was the most common cause of a sports-related TBI, followed by skiing and soccer.

The American Association of Neurological Surgeons recommends avoiding sports when sick or tired, performing regular safety checks of equipment and fields, and replacing damaged protective gear to prevent TBIs. Cyclists and skateboarders should mind traffic signals and avoid uneven or unpaved surfaces. Additionally, headgear or helmets should be worn at all times for the following activities:

• Football

• Hockey

• Wrestling

• Snowboarding

• Skiing

• Cycling

• Horseback riding

• Baseball and softball (when at bat)

• Skateboarding

• Scootering

• Driving powered recreational vehicles

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.