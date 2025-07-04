More Sports:

July 04, 2025

Phillies option Mick Abel to Triple-A, Seth Johnson recalled for the bullpen

Abel is going back to the IronPigs after his last two starts got ugly.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Mick-Abel-Phillies-Start-Pulled-7.2.25-MLB.jpg Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Mick Abel was pulled after only 1.2 innings in his last start against the Padres on Wednesday.

Mick Abel has been optioned back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, the Phillies announced ahead of Friday's 4th of July home game against the Cincinnati Reds. 

Righthander Seth Johnson has also been recalled, presumably, to be an extra bullpen arm.

Abel lasted only 1.2 innings in his last start on Wednesday against the Padres, surrendering five walks and five earned runs in what stood as a 6-4 Phillies loss in the first half of a doubleheader. 

Two weeks prior, and with his turn against the Braves getting scrapped in between because of a rain delay, the 23-year-old righthander got tagged by the Mets for four solo home runs in an outing that only survived 3.0 innings. 

It was a sharp dropoff for Abel, who upon his call-up, held up mostly well through his first several starts, posting a 2-0 record and a 2.21 ERA across 20.1 innings pitched. 

His last two turns, though, have been a show of a National League that has a book on him now. 

Johnson, 26, has made 24 appearances for Lehigh Valley this season, mostly out of the bullpen, and posted a 4.43 ERA and 1.59 WHIP. 

He was up with the Phillies last month for the series in Toronto, pitching two innings in a 9-1 loss on June 5, and then pitched two more in that first game against San Diego on Wednesday after Abel was pulled. 

Johnson only gave up a single run across those two appearances, and now looks like he'll be kept around as another bullpen arm for a relief corps that, so far, has shown to need any help it can get.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Seth Johnson Mick Abel

Videos

Featured

BeachGetaway_1200x800_A23027_NJT_55964 1_edit_2_Umbrella_Bucket.jpg

Escape to NJ's last minute vacations
Limited - 2024 Freedom Fest Fireworks

Celebrate the Fourth at Camden’s Freedom Festival with The Spinners and fireworks over the waterfront

Just In

Must Read

Development

Sixers, Comcast buy Market East building near scrapped arena site

sixers market east

Sponsored

July events in Cape May County

Limited - OC Night in Venice

Adult Health

Don't judge a person's personality based on their tattoos. Research shows you'll likely be wrong

Tattoo Personality Judgments

History

The nearly 90-year history of Philly city workers going on strike

DC 33 strike 1978

Festivals

The zoo's Summer Ale Festival returns July 19

Summer ale festival

Eagles

A collection of hate mail from our dumpster fire series

062925CommandersFans

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved