Phillies option Mick Abel to Triple-A, Seth Johnson recalled for the bullpen

Mick Abel has been optioned back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, the Phillies announced ahead of Friday's 4th of July home game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Righthander Seth Johnson has also been recalled, presumably, to be an extra bullpen arm.

Abel lasted only 1.2 innings in his last start on Wednesday against the Padres, surrendering five walks and five earned runs in what stood as a 6-4 Phillies loss in the first half of a doubleheader.

Two weeks prior, and with his turn against the Braves getting scrapped in between because of a rain delay, the 23-year-old righthander got tagged by the Mets for four solo home runs in an outing that only survived 3.0 innings.

It was a sharp dropoff for Abel, who upon his call-up, held up mostly well through his first several starts, posting a 2-0 record and a 2.21 ERA across 20.1 innings pitched.

His last two turns, though, have been a show of a National League that has a book on him now.

Johnson, 26, has made 24 appearances for Lehigh Valley this season, mostly out of the bullpen, and posted a 4.43 ERA and 1.59 WHIP.

He was up with the Phillies last month for the series in Toronto, pitching two innings in a 9-1 loss on June 5, and then pitched two more in that first game against San Diego on Wednesday after Abel was pulled.

Johnson only gave up a single run across those two appearances, and now looks like he'll be kept around as another bullpen arm for a relief corps that, so far, has shown to need any help it can get.

