More Health:

May 03, 2019

This is exactly how much protein runners should be eating

Protein guidelines straight from the source, the International Association of Athletics Federations

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Running
Carroll - People Running and Exercising as Cherry Blossom Trees Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Trees bloom in springtime behind the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

It takes a special type of person to be a runner. Not just everyone can run for miles upon miles (upon miles!) on end, so it makes sense that this classification of athlete would require a slightly different amount of protein than the average, moderately-fit person, to fuel their high level of exertion.

The International Association of Athletics Federations released a consensus statement last month, which was then published in the International Journal of Sport Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism, outlining the amount of protein that runners require — and it’s more than the USDA recommended guidelines.

The statement suggests, according to Runner’s World:

RELATED READ: Tips for running in the rain to remember for Sunday's Broad Street Run

• Athletes who have a goal of weight maintenance or weight gain should consume 1.3 to 1.7 grams of protein per kilogram of bodyweight per day (0.6 to 0.77 grams per pound). That would be 88 to 116 grams for a 150-pound person. This translates to 0.3 to 0.4 grams per kilogram of bodyweight per meal—or around 20 grams of protein per meal for a 150-pound person—plus protein-filled snacks throughout your day, too, according to Louise Burke, Ph.D., head of sports nutrition at the Australian Institute of Sport and coauthor of the review that lead to the IAAF’s new statement.

• Athletes who have a goal of maintaining their muscle mass should consume 1.6 to 2.4 grams of protein per kilogram of bodyweight per day (0.7 to 1.1 grams per pound). That would be 105 grams to 165 grams for a 150-pound person.

It’s worth noting that while these guidelines and surrounding research was created specifically for professional athletes, Men’s Journal notes, the information is most certainly applicable to serious runners, too. 

Depending on your individual running goals, you can take these new running-focused protein guidelines and apply them to your life. Men’s Journal suggests consuming 1.6 grams of protein per kilogram of body mass if you’re running to build lean mass and 1.6 to 2.4 grams if you’re trying to lose weight while increasing lean muscle mass.

Currently, the FDA recommends 50 grams of protein per day, based on 2,000 calorie diet, but as we know, these recommendations aren’t necessarily the most accurate. In fact, they aren’t applicable to most people. 

And don't forget, red meat is not the only source of protein. There are plenty of meat, dairy, grain and plant-based protein options to enjoy in a balanced diet. 

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Running United States Healthy Eating Healthy Food Protein

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers' Brett Brown is winning the coaching battle against Raptors' Nick Nurse
Brett-Brown_050319_usat

Mental Health

City of Philadelphia to host free mental health events throughout May
Carroll - Philadelphia City Hall and the Benjamin Franklin Parkw

Real Estate

Former Eagles QB Nick Foles lists Haddonfield home for sale
Nick Foles Super Bowl LII

Food & Drink

Best brunch spots to treat mom for Mother's Day in Philly
Best spots for Mother's Day Brunch in Philly

Eagles

Mailbag: Are the Eagles still looking for defensive ends?
050319ChrisLong

Crimes

Three Philly cops arrested in Florida for assault, battery of police
Philly cops arrested Florida

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved