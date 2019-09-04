More Health:

September 04, 2019

Grooming pubic hair does not increase risk of STIs, study finds

New research contradicts past study findings

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Women's Health STDs
Pubic hair grooming does not increase risk of STDs Lana Abie/Unsplash.com

Pubic hair grooming does not increase a woman's likelihood of contracting a sexually transmitted infection, according to a study of Ohio State University students.

Pubic hair grooming does not increase a woman's likelihood of contracting a sexually transmitted infection, according to a study of Ohio State University students.

Previous research had found that women who shave off their pubic hair on a regular basis – a habit researchers call "extreme grooming" – were at a higher risk of getting STIs.

The latest research – a study of 214 mostly white, single women enrolled at Ohio State – found that more than half of them removed their pubic hair at least weekly within the last year. Nearly all of them – 98.1 percent – had groomed at some point in their lives.

RELATED STORIES: The HPV vaccine is still super important – here's why

Yet, researchers found that only 9.8 percent tested positive for either chlamydia or gonorrhea during the study period. None of them tested positive for both infections.

Due to the wide disparity between the percentages of women who groomed and those who contracted STIs, researchers concluded that "extreme grooming" is not an STI risk factor.

But they did find an association between sexual activity and grooming. Women who had higher frequency of sex were more likely to groom.

The study asked participants to complete a questionnaire on their demographics and sexual and grooming habits between April 2017 and April 2018. They also were screened for STIs.

Gonorrhea and chlamydia are the most common STIs in the United States, with women between ages 15 and 24 having the highest incidence rates of any demographic group.

STI risk factors include a high number of sexual partners, experiencing forced or transactional intercourse, being incarcerated or identifying as a racial, ethnic or sexual minority.

The gonorrhea infection rate among women ages 15 to 19 is 557.4 per 100,000 women. That figure jumps to 648.8 among women ages 20 to 24.

The chlamydia infection rate is 3,265.7 per 100,000 women among the younger subset. It increases to 3,985.8 per 100,000 women in the older demographic.

The study, published Wednesday in Plus One, contradicted the findings of three previous studies. 

But researchers noted that those studies either involved small sample sizes, did not adjust for potential confounders or were potentially biased due to the use of self-reported STI data.

John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Women's Health STDs Ohio State Grooming Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: The Phillies can still make a postseason run — but will they?
Bryce-Harper_090319_usat

Travel

American Airlines to add direct flight from Philly to Montana
Montana American Airlines

Health Stories

Vaping habit caused Delco teen's severe lung illness, family warns
Vaping Lung Failure Delco Teen

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles season predictions, roster reactions and more
Doug Pederson Ronald Darby 3 - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Linc

Food

Just in time for tailgating season: Fireball pumpkin pie
10292019_pyro_pumpkin

Festivals

South Philly SausageFest brings food, beer and music to West Passyunk Ave.
South Philly SausageFest returns for fifth year

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved