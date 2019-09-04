Grooming pubic hair does not increase risk of STIs, study finds

Pubic hair grooming does not increase a woman's likelihood of contracting a sexually transmitted infection, according to a study of Ohio State University students.

Previous research had found that women who shave off their pubic hair on a regular basis – a habit researchers call "extreme grooming" – were at a higher risk of getting STIs.

The latest research – a study of 214 mostly white, single women enrolled at Ohio State – found that more than half of them removed their pubic hair at least weekly within the last year. Nearly all of them – 98.1 percent – had groomed at some point in their lives.

