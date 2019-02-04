More Health:

February 04, 2019

The HPV vaccine is still super important — here's why

Just a friendly reminder on World Cancer Day

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Sexual Health
flower pexels Kristina Paukshtite/Pexels

.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer, a branch of the World Health Organization focused on cancer research, reminded us Monday that the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination is “safe, efficacious, and critical in the fight against cervical cancer.”

For some background, HPV is the fourth most common cancer in women. Somewhat of a silent killer, it affects men, though neither sex really exhibits any symptoms. Not to mention it’s the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States, with more than 150 different types, according to the American Society of Clinical Oncology

“Unless preventive measures are implemented promptly,” the IARC warned, “the burden of cervical cancer is expected to increase to almost 460,000 deaths per year by 2040, an increase of nearly 50 percent over the estimated number of deaths in 2018.” There are an estimated 310,000 cervical cancer deaths worldwide every year.

RELATED READ: Researchers design self-administered birth control patch

Because HPV can easily go undetected, the regular Pap smears you should be getting become very important. Additionally, there are some FDA-approved HPV tests that you can call upon. Together, they can help alert your doctor to the presence of certain types of the virus that can increase your cervical cancer risk. 

While most people think that the HPV vaccination — remember the Gardasil “One Less” commercials? — pertains to only teenage girls (likely because they were the first to receive the vaccine here in the United States), it’s actually open to boys and men, too. In fact, in October, the Food and Drug Administration announced it was expanding the vaccine’s age range to include those between 9 and 45.

The best part? The vaccination has been found to provide nearly 100 percent protection against cervical infections, Well and Good reports.

The IARC statement comes in the wake of misinformation about the vaccine, Medical Xpress reported:

"Unfounded rumours about HPV vaccines continue to unnecessarily delay or impede the scaling up of the vaccination, which is so urgently needed to prevent cervical cancer," said IARC director Elisabete Weiderpass.

It is theorized by some that the “rumors” are a result of the current anti-vaxer climate in the United States.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Sexual Health United States Vaccines Sexually Transmitted Diseases Infections HPV

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, final version
042319DexterLawrence

Prevention

Harvard study finds lung-damaging toxins in popular e-cigarette products
e-cigarette lung toxins

Furnace Party

Your guide to Brewerytown's mysterious 'Furnace Party'
Furnace Party

Sixers

Sixers' maturity closing out Brooklyn Nets will be key against Toronto in round two
042319-JoelEmbiidBenSimmons-USAToday

Movies

'Avengers: Endgame': Getting caught up on the many superhero characters
The Avengers in Endgame

Children's Health

WHO sets new guidelines for physical activity, screen time for young kids
children activity guidelines who

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved