Some of Philly's public pools are opening this week — check the schedule for the one in your neighborhood

It's time you dig your swimsuit out of the closet, because the first group of Philadelphia's public pools are opening this week.

The city has more than 70 indoor and outdoor public pools available to all residents this summer. All pools will operate from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. until further notice.

Each pool will have dedicated times available for family swim, adult swim, and open swim, so make sure to check each location for additional information.

Not a swimmer? Cool off at any of the city's spray grounds.

The city is rolling out all pools in groups, so here are the Week 1 openings. We'll update this article with Week 2 openings when they're announced.

To find a pool in your neighborhood, use this interactive map from Parks & Recreation.

Monday, June 17

Bridesburg Recreation Center (4625 Richmond St., 19137)

Tuesday, June 18

Lee Cultural Center (4328 Haverford Ave., 19104)

O’Connor Pool (2601 South St., 19146)

Wednesday, June 19

Cione Playground (2600 E. Aramingo Ave., 19125)

Feltonville Recreation Center (4726-4700 Ella St, 19120)

Kelly Pool (4231 Landsdowne Dr., 19131)

Lawncrest Recreation Center (6000 Rising Sun Ave., 19111)

Max Myers Playground (1601 Hellerman St., 19149)

Sacks Playground (400 Washington Ave., 19147)

Thursday, June 20

Christy Recreation Center (728 S. 55th St., 19143)

Fox Chase Recreation Center (7901 Ridgeway St., 19111)

Francisville Playground (1737 Francis St., 19130)

Mander Playground (2140 N. 33rd St., 19121)

Northern Liberties Recreation Center (321 Fairmount Ave., 19123)

Pleasant Playground (6757 Chew Ave., 19119)

Vogt Recreation Center (4131 Unruh Ave., 19135)

Friday, June 21

East Poplar Playground (820 N. 8th St., 19123)

Ridgway Pool (1301 Carpenter St., 19147)

Samuel Recreation Center (3539 Gaul St., 19134)

Vare Recreation Center (2600 Morris St., 19145)

Ziehler Playground (200 E. Olney Ave., 19120)

Saturday, June 22

American Legion Playground (6201 Torresdale Ave., 19135)

Cobbs Creek Recreation Center (280 Cobbs Creek Pkwy., 19139)

Cohocksink Recreation Center (2901 Cedar St., 19134)

Dendy Playground (1501 N. 10th St., 19122)

Lackman Playground (1101 Bartlett St., 19115)

Mitchell Playground (3700 Whitehall Ln., 19114)

Scanlon Playground (1099 E. Tioga St., 19134)

