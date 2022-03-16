P'unk Burger’s Girl Scout cookie shakes return to benefit Eastern Pennsylvania troop

As Girl Scout cookie season comes to an end in the Philadelphia region, P'unk Burger in East Passyunk is bringing back its menu of milkshakes inspired by the beloved treats.

The restaurant at 1823 Passyunk Ave. will be serving its cookie milkshakes from March 16 through mid-April. Portions of all sales will go to support different programs hosted by the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania to encourage girls' empowerment.

Along with sale proceeds, 100% of the quarters from P'unk Burger's arcade games will be donated to the organization.

For owner Marlo Dilks, supporting programs for girls' empowerment is important, especially as a mother to seven daughters herself.

"Anything that helps girls realize their potential is worth investing in," said Dilks. "In today's climate, we have to do all we can to prop up and empower girls to give them the tools to break the glass ceiling and achieve their dreams."

The East Passyunk business corridor seems like an appropriate place to do this, as Dilks notes she is among more than 55 women-owned businesses in the area.

Courtesy of/Gabriel Bendotti P'unk Burger's 'Caramel Delights' shake includes toasted coconut, chocolate drizzle, sea salt caramel, and vanilla ice cream.

The promotion will run while supplies last, and the menu features seven signature cookie shakes. The full list is below.

• Toasted Coconut and Caramel Sea Salt: vanilla ice cream, Caramel Delights, chocolate drizzle, toasted coconut, caramel sea salt

• Dark Chocolate Salted Brownie: dark chocolate ice cream, Adventurefuls, sea salt

• Mint Cookie Shake: vanilla ice cream, mint leaves, crushed Thin Mints, chocolate drizzle

• Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl: peanut butter and vanilla ice cream, Peanut Butter Patties, chocolate swirl

• Vegan Mint Cookie Shake: vegan vanilla ice cream, mint leaves, crushed Thin Mints, chocolate drizzle

• Vegan Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl: vegan peanut butter and vanilla ice cream, Peanut Butter Patties, vegan chocolate swirl

• Vegan Caramel Cookies and Cream: vegan vanilla ice cream, chocolate drizzle, gluten free Caramel Chocolate chip cookies

All shakes are $10 and include real Girl Scout cookies. Guests can choose between whole milk, soy milk, or almond milk. P'unk Burger will also include a BYO boozy shake option at no extra charge.

Dilks' BYO suggestions include a dark spiced rum to accompany the Toasted Coconut and Caramel Sea Salt shake; Irish whiskey to add to the Mint Cookie Shake; or barrel-aged rum to go along with the Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl. She also says that vodka is a perfect add-on, as well as sweet liquors and cordials.

One dollar from each of the shakes sold during the promotion will go to the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania's "Girl Experience" program. The hands-on leadership experience teaches girls positive self-image, conflict resolution, team building, and other resources for future success.

A portion of the proceeds will also go to support the organization's outreach programming, which allows girls to join a troop despite barriers for access, like a lack of financial support or not having enough local volunteers. The six-week programs are similar to a traditional Girl Scout troop, teaching life skills in a shorter period of time.

P'unk Burger is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 to 12 a.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

March 16, 2022 through mid-April (while supplies last)

From open to close, hours vary | $10

P'unk Burger

1823 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148