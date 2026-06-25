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June 25, 2026

Punk Rock Flea Market will bring vintage finds, vinyl and local vendors to South Philly

The three-day indoor and outdoor market on July 17-19 will feature vintage clothing, records, artwork, handmade goods and punk memorabilia.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Flea Market Shopping
Punk Rock Flea Market Vendors Provided Courtesy/Punk Rock Flea Market

Shoppers browse vintage clothing, records and other items during a previous Punk Rock Flea Market.

The Punk Rock Flea Market will return to South Philadelphia from Friday, July 17, through Sunday, July 19, bringing together vendors selling vintage clothing, vinyl records, artwork, handmade goods and punk memorabilia.

The three-day indoor and outdoor market will take over the Sheet Metal Workers Union Hall at 1301 S. Columbus Blvd. Friday's Night Market runs from 4-9 p.m., with the market continuing from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Outdoor vendors will be open Saturday and Sunday, while indoor vendors will be featured throughout the weekend. The event will be held rain or shine.

Advance tickets cost $10 and are valid throughout the weekend. Admission is $12 at the door with cash or $15 by credit card, and drops to $6 after 1 p.m. Sunday. Children 12 and younger get in free. Limited on-site parking is available for $5 per day, and leashed dogs are welcome, with a limit of one dog per attendee.

Punk Rock Flea Market

July 17-19
Sheet Metal Workers Union Hall
1301 S Christopher Columbus Blvd.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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