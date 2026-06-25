Punk Rock Flea Market will bring vintage finds, vinyl and local vendors to South Philly

The Punk Rock Flea Market will return to South Philadelphia from Friday, July 17, through Sunday, July 19, bringing together vendors selling vintage clothing, vinyl records, artwork, handmade goods and punk memorabilia.

The three-day indoor and outdoor market will take over the Sheet Metal Workers Union Hall at 1301 S. Columbus Blvd. Friday's Night Market runs from 4-9 p.m., with the market continuing from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Outdoor vendors will be open Saturday and Sunday, while indoor vendors will be featured throughout the weekend. The event will be held rain or shine.

Advance tickets cost $10 and are valid throughout the weekend. Admission is $12 at the door with cash or $15 by credit card, and drops to $6 after 1 p.m. Sunday. Children 12 and younger get in free. Limited on-site parking is available for $5 per day, and leashed dogs are welcome, with a limit of one dog per attendee.

July 17-19

Sheet Metal Workers Union Hall

1301 S Christopher Columbus Blvd.

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.