August 06, 2018

Join in puppy yoga at the Logan Hotel this Saturday

Ready to do downward dog with actual dogs?

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
puppy Photo by Jairo Alzate/on Unsplash

Have you tried puppy yoga yet? Tickets are still available for both sessions on Saturday at the Logan Hotel.

On Saturday, Aug. 11, you can join in puppy yoga at the Logan Hotel in Philadelphia. 

Adoptable puppies from Morris Animal Refuge will be there to help keep a smile on your face throughout the hour-long vinyasa flow.

Leading the workout will be instructors from Amrita Yoga & Wellness in Fishtown.

To participate in the oh-so-cute fitness event, you'll need a ticket. The cost is $25, which will be donated to Morris Animal Refuge.

Choose from the noon session and the 2 p.m. session. Remember to bring a yoga mat and a towel.

Puppy Yoga

Saturday, Aug. 11
Noon-1 p.m. or 2-3 p.m. | $25 per person
Logan Hotel
1 Logan Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103

