Join in puppy yoga at the Logan Hotel this Saturday

August 06, 2018
On Saturday, Aug. 11, you can join in puppy yoga at the Logan Hotel in Philadelphia.
Adoptable puppies from Morris Animal Refuge will be there to help keep a smile on your face throughout the hour-long vinyasa flow.
Leading the workout will be instructors from Amrita Yoga & Wellness in Fishtown.
To participate in the oh-so-cute fitness event, you'll need a ticket. The cost is $25, which will be donated to Morris Animal Refuge.
Choose from the noon session and the 2 p.m. session. Remember to bring a yoga mat and a towel.
Saturday, Aug. 11
Noon-1 p.m. or 2-3 p.m. | $25 per person
Logan Hotel
1 Logan Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103
