July 31, 2018

The GOOD Fest is returning to Philly in August

This wellness festival isn't about sacrifice; it's all about balance

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Wellness Festival: The GOOD Festival William Cudd/Monad Photography

Jess Baumgardner and Kate Van Horn are the co-founders of GOOD Festival.

Last year, The GOOD Fest first came to Philly, offering a full day of wellness activities.

On Saturday, April 11, the festival will return, this time setting up in East Falls.

"We believe that living well doesn’t have to be about sacrifice and denial. Forget the labels, the workout routines that you dread, and 'diet' food that tastes like cardboard. We’re here to teach you that achieving true wellness is about finding balance," share co-founders Kate Van Horn and Jess Baumgardner on The GOOD Fest's website.

The festival will include three yoga sessions, guest speakers, lunch from Sweetgreen, a marketplace and cocktail hour with Ketel One Botanical drinks and kombucha.

Speaking will be a lifestyle writer, a sex educator and a food blogger. There will also be a "Female Founders Panel" with successful women focused on everyday wellness. Check out the full schedule here.

Tickets for the event are $189 per person. The day will begin at 9:30 a.m. and end at 6 p.m.

The GOOD Fest

Saturday, Aug. 11
9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. | $189 per person
Moulin at Sherman Mills
3502 Scotts Lane, Philadelphia, PA 19129

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

