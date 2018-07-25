More Events:

July 25, 2018

At this workshop, create a flower crown and sit for a watercolor portrait

You'll use real flowers in this DIY class

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Workshops
Flower Crown Courtesy of/Amelia Martin

Create a seasonal floral crown at a workshop with Amelia Martin.

On Wednesday, Aug. 15, Egan Rittenhouse inside the Rittenhouse Hotel will host a workshop on how to make an Instagram-worthy flower crown with seasonal blooms.

Flower crowns seem to be the go-to accessory nowadays for music festivals, weddings, or just an afternoon out with friends, so learn the basics to make your own for any occasion – and go home with a whimsical creation all your own.

RELATED: Tony Award-winning musical "Once" to be performed at the Arden Theatre | Kittydelphia is a two-day festival for cat-lovers

Each guest will also sit for a watercolor portrait by artist Rev. Michael Alan, whose work is featured on Art in the Age's spirits.

Light snacks and refreshments will be provided during the evening event, which will start at 5 p.m. 

The workshop is $65 per person. Space is limited.

Floral Crown Workshop & Watercolor Portraits

Wednesday, Aug. 15
5 p.m. | $65 per person
Egan Rittenhouse inside the Rittenhouse Hotel
210 W. Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103

