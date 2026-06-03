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June 03, 2026

'Pups for a Purpose' fundraiser brings rescue dogs, a puppy kissing booth and live music to Wildwood this weekend

The event at MudHen Brewing Company will raise money for local rescue efforts and a dog in need of heart surgery.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Fundraiser Dogs
Pups for a Purpose at MudHen Provided Courtesy/MudHen Brewing Company

Rescue dogs, a puppy kissing booth, fundraising cocktails and live music will be part of the "Pups for a Purpose" event at MudHen Brewing Company in Wildwood on June 7.

Dog lovers can spend an afternoon with rescue pups while supporting a local animal rescue organization at the "Pups for a Purpose" fundraiser Sunday, June 7, in Wildwood.

The free event runs from 1-4 p.m. at MudHen Brewing Company and will benefit Waggy Butts & Happy Mutts, a rescue group that helps dogs find permanent homes.

A puppy kissing booth will give attendees a chance to meet rescue dogs and pose for photos. Visitors also can meet adoptable dogs, learn about fostering and volunteer opportunities, browse pet-focused vendors and bring their own well-behaved, leashed dogs to enjoy the afternoon.

This year's fundraiser will help support Mamas, a local rescue dog in need of heart surgery. Organizers say proceeds and donations from the event will go toward her medical care.

MudHen will donate all sales from a specialty Patrón Guava Paloma cocktail during the event, along with $1 from every beer sold.

After the fundraiser wraps up, live music by Fat Mezz is scheduled from 4-8 p.m.

"Pups for a Purpose"

Sunday, June 7 | 1-4 p.m.
MudHen Brewing Company
127 West Rio Grande Ave.
Wildwood, NJ 08260
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Fundraiser Dogs Wildwood MudHen Brewing Company

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