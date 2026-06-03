'Pups for a Purpose' fundraiser brings rescue dogs, a puppy kissing booth and live music to Wildwood this weekend

Dog lovers can spend an afternoon with rescue pups while supporting a local animal rescue organization at the "Pups for a Purpose" fundraiser Sunday, June 7, in Wildwood.

The free event runs from 1-4 p.m. at MudHen Brewing Company and will benefit Waggy Butts & Happy Mutts, a rescue group that helps dogs find permanent homes.

A puppy kissing booth will give attendees a chance to meet rescue dogs and pose for photos. Visitors also can meet adoptable dogs, learn about fostering and volunteer opportunities, browse pet-focused vendors and bring their own well-behaved, leashed dogs to enjoy the afternoon.

This year's fundraiser will help support Mamas, a local rescue dog in need of heart surgery. Organizers say proceeds and donations from the event will go toward her medical care.

MudHen will donate all sales from a specialty Patrón Guava Paloma cocktail during the event, along with $1 from every beer sold.

After the fundraiser wraps up, live music by Fat Mezz is scheduled from 4-8 p.m.

Sunday, June 7 | 1-4 p.m.

MudHen Brewing Company

127 West Rio Grande Ave.

Wildwood, NJ 08260

Free to attend

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