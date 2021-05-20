More Culture:

May 20, 2021

'Queer Eye' special featuring Gritty makeover earns Webby Award

The show's fifth season was set in Philadelphia and is available for streaming on Netflix

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Queer Eye
Queer Eye Gritty Webby Award Courtesy of/Netflix

Gritty was nominated for a makeover on 'Queer Eye' by his good friend, the Phillie Phanatic.

A bonus episode from the fifth season of "Queer Eye" that saw Gritty get his own makeover has been honored with a 2021 Webby Award.

The web-only special was named the People's Voice winner in the Games (Branded) subcategory of Video at the 25th annual Webby Awards ceremony on Wednesday. The category is made up of video content focused on games or gaming culture created on behalf of a product or brand.

MORE: A year after his 'Queer Eye' makeover, Philly’s Pastor Noah remains a changed man

"A Very Furry Queer Eye Special: Philadelphia Flyers Mascot Gritty Gets a Makeover" premiered last June on YouTube after the fifth season of "Queer Eye," which was set entirely in Philadelphia, debuted on Netflix. 

Gritty was nominated for a "Queer Eye" makeover by his good friend the Phillie Phanatic, who penned a letter with his nomination to the feel-good makeover show's Fab Five. 

Started in 1996, the Webby Awards honor excellence on the internet. The awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, a 2,000-person body of judges that was founded in 1998. 

The Webby Awards are broken up into seven major categories: websites and mobile sites; video; advertising, media and public relations; social; apps, mobile and voice; games; and podcasts. Each major category has its own subcategories. Special achievement awards are handed out each year, too.

There are two honors for each category: the Webby Award and the Webby People's Voice Award. Members of the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences select nominees for each category, as well as the winners of each category's Webby Award. But the public votes on the Webby People's Voice Award.

The "Queer Eye" special wasn't the only nomination featuring the Flyers' fuzzy orange mascot. "Gritty's ¼ Hour of Power: An Instagram Live Daily Variety Show" was an honoree this year for the Sports (Series & Campaigns) subcategory of Social. However, it lost to Nike's Mamba Week campaign honoring the late Kobe Bryant. The subcategory consists of social media content and campaigns focused on sports teams, athletes and games. 

A project titled "Philadelphia's Violent Attack on a Black Radical Group" by Atlantic Re:think, the news media outlet's creative marketing team, was nominated this year for Best Branded Editorial Experience in the Advertising, Media and Public Relations category. The category honors the best individual and multi-part stories or editorial features that are enhanced by the addition of innovative storytelling elements, design components and increased interactivity.

However, the project lost to Spotify's "Your 2020 Wrapped" series and a campaign called "Rising Time" for Trojan condoms by a global marketing company called 72andSunny.

"Philadelphia's Violent Attack on a Black Radical Group" was created in conjunction with the HBO documentary "40 Years a Prisoner" that was released this past December about the city's controversial MOVE raid in 1978. The event served as a precursor to the MOVE bombing in West Philly seven years later that killed 11 people.

A full list of Webby Award winners this year is available on the event's website.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Queer Eye Philadelphia Gritty YouTube Phillie Phanatic Awards Flyers MOVE Television Netflix

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles tried to trade up for a CB or QB before drafting DeVonta Smith
DeVonta-Smith_051621_usat

Children's Health

Family history, race and gender all factor into a child's asthma risk, study finds
Asthma triggers

Movies

Film director with local roots revisits cold-case homicides of Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur in 'City of Lies'
City of Like Brad Furman

Social Media

Founder of Tired Hands Brewing Co. takes step back amid online allegations
Tired Hands Broillet

Eagles

An early look at what positions are strong in the 2022 NFL Draft
051621DerekStingley

Food & Drink

Rittenhouse Row festival becomes weekend fundraiser for lung cancer
TAG Time Happy Hour in Rittenhouse

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb 511 W Moreland Ave

FOR SALE! Charming historical 6 bed, 3.5 bath home in the coveted St. Martins neighborhood of Chestnut Hill. Each room showcases original architectural details and modern enhancements. 6,720 sqft | $1,895,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 2031-35 Locust St c400

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2 bath residence with a private outdoor patio and direct access to a secure, private parking spot! Features wood-like floors, recessed lighting, and excellent closet space throughout. 1,058 sqft | $3,600/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved