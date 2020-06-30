More Culture:

June 30, 2020

'Queer Eye' teases one final hero for Philadelphia season

Gritty receives a special 'make better' from the Fab Five in new bonus episode

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Queer Eye
Queer Eye Gritty episode Courtesy of/Netflix

On Tuesday afternoon, it was officially announced that in a bonus mini-episode of "Queer Eye" Season 5, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty receives a "make better" from the Fab Five.

It's confirmed! On Tuesday afternoon, it was officially announced that in a bonus mini-episode of "Queer Eye" Season 5 the Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty receives a "make better."

Here's the episode description:

The famous mascot is known for being a little rough around the edges, and after spending time with the hosts of Queer Eye, he learns to embrace all his…  uniqueness and just be himself with his wild eyebrows and mischievous personality. With a special guest appearance by the Phillie Phanatic who understands the pressure of being in the spotlight better than anyone, Gritty is ready to tackle his fears and become the best version of himself.
You can watch the new "Queer Eye" episode featuring Gritty below.


Original story: If you binged the new season of "Queer Eye" based in Philadelphia and are craving more of the feel good makeover show, you may have less time to wait for a new episode than expected.

On Tuesday morning, the "Queer Eye" Twitter account posted a picture of a letter addressed from the Phillie Phanatic to the Fab Five with the caption, "One final hero for QUEER EYE SEASON 5?! We wonder who it could be."

RELATED: A year after his 'Queer Eye' makeover, Philly’s Pastor Noah remains a changed man | 'Queer Eye' star Bobby Berk on filming in Philly, how the show has changed and keeping it real

The letter reads, "I'm so happy to hear that you are coming to the City of Philadelphia for Season 5 of 'Queer Eye.' And do I have the perfect hero for you. My pal." The letter appears to continue but whatever else was written is unclear, as the rest of message has been ripped away.

That didn't stop internet sleuths from forming their own theories. Since "my pal" is in orange, maybe our favorite green mascot has nominated our favorite orange mascot, Gritty, for a makeover. We know from social media, the Phanatic and Gritty have become friends. 

Shortly after the "Queer Eye" post, the Flyers mascot also tweeted. He only posted a pair of eyes, but that may be enough to confirm he's in on whatever is going on.

If it is Gritty who's getting a makeover, I can't wait to see what he looks like with a Tan France approved French tuck and a new hairdo courtesy of Jonathan Van Ness.

And if we're wrong? If it's not Gritty? I'll just be happy for an extra episode of Season 5.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Queer Eye Philadelphia Gritty Phanatic Citizens Bank Park Netflix

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies 30-man roster projection (plus cut downs), version 4.0
Joe-Girardi_062920_usat

Restaurants

New Jersey will not allow indoor dining at restaurants ahead of Fourth of July weekend
New Jersey indoor dining

Adult Health

U.S. facing a growing physician shortage and COVID-19 may be making it worse
U.S. physician shortage

Eagles

Eagles new player (or current player with new role) series: Sidney Jones edition
230922_Eagles_Lions__Sidney_Jones_Kate_Frese.jpg

Music

Lil Wayne honors Kobe Bryant with virtual performance at BET Awards
Kobe Bryant tribute

Entertainment

Michael B. Jordan, Amazon launch 'A Night at the Drive-In' series
movie series curated by Michael B Jordan

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved