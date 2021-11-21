Questlove directs Jay-Z's star-studded Hall of Fame induction

Questlove has had a busy year. His directorial debut, "Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)" premiered at Sundance early in the year and went on to crush the festival and awards circuit, most recently with six Critics Choice documentary awards.

As part of the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Questlove directed an all-star cast in rapper Jay-Z's induction. The full video was released on Saturday, though Jay-Z was inducted on October 30.

"The Times and Life of Shawn Carter" is a nearly 5-minute film featuring musicians and celebrities reciting lines from the Brooklyn rapper's discography. Both Beyonc é and daughter Blue Ivy Carter were featured in the video.





Other prominently featured cast mates in the induction include Philly-based comedian Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Common, Chris Rock, David Letterman, Rihanna, Queen Latifah, Lebron James, Lin-Manuel Miranda. The tribute features over 30 of Jay-Z's friends and collaborators across the entertainment industry.



