November 21, 2021

Questlove directs Jay-Z's star-studded Hall of Fame induction

The Philly native also took part in LL Cool J's induction at the ceremony

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Hall of Fame
Questlove Jay-Z Hall of Fame 2021 Daniel DeSlover/SIPA USA

Questlove directed and starred in Jay-Z's star-studded Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction video, featuring Kevin Hart, Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, and over 30 of the Brooklyn rapper's closest friends in the industry.

Questlove has had a busy year. His directorial debut, "Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)" premiered at Sundance early in the year and went on to crush the festival and awards circuit, most recently with six Critics Choice documentary awards. 

As part of the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Questlove directed an all-star cast in rapper Jay-Z's induction. The full video was released on Saturday, though Jay-Z was inducted on October 30. 

"The Times and Life of Shawn Carter" is a nearly 5-minute film featuring musicians and celebrities reciting lines from the Brooklyn rapper's discography. Both Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy Carter were featured in the video. 

Other prominently featured cast mates in the induction include Philly-based comedian Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Common, Chris Rock, David Letterman, Rihanna, Queen Latifah, Lebron James, Lin-Manuel Miranda. The tribute features over 30 of Jay-Z's friends and collaborators across the entertainment industry. 



Questlove also took part in LL Cool J's Hall of Fame induction, where he noted the hip-hop artist's impact and influence on the music industry and on hip-hop.

"LL Cool J is rock and roll, he is Elvis," he said in the tribute, which also featured Missy Elliot. 

Other locals featured at the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame include Berks County native Taylor Swift, who inducted fellow singer-songwriter Carole King

The full Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony is available to stream on HBOMax. 

