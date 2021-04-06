More Events:

April 06, 2021

Virtual spring race raises funds to end hunger in the Philadelphia region

There's still time to sign up for the Race Against Hunger

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Races
Race Against Hunger virtual race Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The 2021 Race Against Hunger is a virtual event that can be completed on the designated route along Kelly Drive, or from anywhere – even a treadmill.

The 25th annual Race Against Hunger, formerly known as the Walk Against Hunger, will be a virtual event.

Participants are encouraged to walk or run the 5K between Friday, April 16, and Monday, April 26. The RaceJoy app is available to download with the designated route along Kelly Drive, but the miles can be completed anywhere.

RELATED: Outdoor yoga classes return to the Schuylkill Banks | Free fitness classes return to Dilworth Park beginning in April

The money raised from the virtual race will go toward the Coalition Against Hunger's emergency food programs, as well as programs led by other local hunger relief agencies, food pantries and soup kitchens in the Philadelphia region.

Registration is $30 and will be open through Sunday, April 25. Kids also can get involved and register to walk the 5K for $5. All participants will get a free T-shirt by signing up.

