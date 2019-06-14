More News:

June 14, 2019

King of Prussia woman arrested in Main Line jewelry theft

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Theft
Anda Frank Source/Radnor Police Department

Anda Frank, 45, of King of Prussia, faces felony charges in connection with the alleged theft of jewelry at a shop in Wayne on May 11, 2019.

Radnor police believe they've caught the woman suspected of stealing jewelry from a Main Line shop last month and taking off in a Mercedes-Benz, authorities said Friday.

Anda Frank, 45, of King of Prussia, was arrested in connection with the May 11 incident at the Little House Shop in Wayne's East Village Shops.

Security footage showed several images of a woman as she perused items in the shop and then left the scene without making a payment.

Frank faces felony charges of retail theft and receiving stolen property.

Investigators said Frank took a ring and a necklace from the store, but did not disclose the value of the items.

"With the help of you — the public — and social media sharing, detectives received several tips leading to the identification and subsequent arrest," police said in a statement.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for June 27.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Theft Radnor Thefts Jewelry Crime Police Main Line

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 53-man roster projection after spring practices
Carroll - Eagles Stock

Wildlife

Jersey Shore concert series canceled to protect endangered piping plover birds
Piping plover bird

Sixers

Lessons the Sixers (and the entire NBA) can take from 2019 NBA Finals
Kawhi-Leonard_061419_usat

Television

'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' trailer highlights Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's blowout wedding
MTV Jersey Shore season 3 the situation wedding

Mental Health

Drexel grad just launched a low-cost online therapy tool
rethink online therapy

Crime

South Philly man allegedly slashes 19 vehicles' tires on South Street
South Philly man tire slashing south street 2019 june

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved