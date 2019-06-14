King of Prussia woman arrested in Main Line jewelry theft

Radnor police believe they've caught the woman suspected of stealing jewelry from a Main Line shop last month and taking off in a Mercedes-Benz, authorities said Friday.

Anda Frank, 45, of King of Prussia, was arrested in connection with the May 11 incident at the Little House Shop in Wayne's East Village Shops.

Security footage showed several images of a woman as she perused items in the shop and then left the scene without making a payment.

Frank faces felony charges of retail theft and receiving stolen property.

Investigators said Frank took a ring and a necklace from the store, but did not disclose the value of the items.

"With the help of you — the public — and social media sharing, detectives received several tips leading to the identification and subsequent arrest," police said in a statement.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for June 27.