Five people arrested in raid on illegal marijuana dispensary in Burlington County

A raid on an illegal marijuana dispensary in Lumberton Township uncovered more than 100 pounds of cannabis, $243,000 in cash and other controlled substances, Burlington County prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The store, called Skraptyques, was operating out of a strip mall off of Route 38 and was an unlicensed operator. Besides marijuana, investigators found psychedelic mushrooms and edibles being sold in counterfeit wrappers designed to look like bags of Cheetos, Life Savers, Nerds, Skittles and Cocoa Pebbles Rice Krispie bars.

Investigators also discovered 48 packets of heroin along with other controlled substances listed for sale. Five people were arrested in connection with operating the store, including both owners and three additional employees.