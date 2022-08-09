Raising Cane's opens second Philadelphia location near Temple University

More than three months after Philadelphia's first Raising Cane's location opened in University City, there's still often a line out the door.



Now, the popular fast food chain known for its simple menu of chicken fingers, fries, cole slaw and Texas toast is moving into North Philadelphia.

The new location at 1717 N 12th St. near the Temple University campus opened at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, 6ABC reported.

"We're really big about colleges," Cody Mixon, the restaurant leader at the University City location, told NBC10. "The first location originated in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on the (Louisiana State University) campus."

The first 20 people 13 and older who were on line when the store opened won a year's worth of free chicken fingers. The first 100 people on line got a free t-shirt.

This is not the only new location the chain is opening in the Philadelphia area.

Raising Cane's plans to add restaurants in Fairless Hills, Southwest Philadelphia and Trevose, Bucks County, by the end of the year.

But what makes Raising Cane's so special? The company's co-founder Todd Graves told Mashed that a lot of it comes down to the quality of the chicken.

"It gets down to a lot of specifics on breeds and all that good stuff, just to have the best, most flavorful chicken," Graves said.

The company only uses chicken breast tenderloins which are brined for 24 hours so they stay juicy when they're hand-battered, breaded and fried.

"There was a lot of juicy chicken meat inside the tenders, something you don't always find with fast-food chicken tenders," Insider reported in a review earlier this year. "Though the inside was moist, the outer shell of the chicken tenders had the perfect amount of crispiness and crunch."

The limited menu, which is smaller than competitors like Popeye's or Chik-fil-A, allows Raising Cane's to maintain a high level of quality control.

Last month, the chain made news when it spent $200,000 buying lottery tickets for each of its 50,000 employees, the Washington Post reported.



If one of the employees wins the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the money would be split among all Raising Cane's workers. This means each employee would get about $13,000.

Although some criticized the chain for not just giving the money directly to its employees, co-CEO AJ Kumaran said the effort is a way to teambuild and raise spirits in a trying time.

"I hear from our crew members all the time, and things are really tough out there,” he told the Washington Post. “Whether they’re pumping gas or buying groceries, they’re feeling it and it’s hard. So this was an opportunity to have fun but at the same time, hopefully make a little bit of extra money for our people.”

The North Philadelphia Raising Cane's location will be open Sunday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to midnight and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.