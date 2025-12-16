Rally House could open first Center City store at former Rite Aid

Sports apparel shop Rally House has its sights set on a former Rite Aid pharmacy that could become the brand's first store in Center City.

The company recently filed an application with the Philadelphia Art Commission seeking approval to add signage at 1628-36 Chestnut St. on the the ground floor space of the former Provident Trust Company building. The space was a Rite Aid for more than two decades before its closure in January 2024.

The application with the city seeks to put six Rally House signs on the facade of the building, which was added to the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places last year. The Art Commission's approval is required because of the site's zoning.

Rally House has more than a dozen stores in the Philadelphia region and South Jersey. Its two in the city are nearby the Temple and Drexel campuses, and the rest of its locations are in suburban shopping centers and malls.

Rally House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about its plans. The family-owned company was founded in Kansas in the late 1990s, originally operating as Kansas Sampler before expanding its collection of licensed sports apparel for professional and college teams.

A listing by commercial real estate brokerage CBRE for the roughly 12,600-square-foot space in Center City is now inactive. Rally House would join a growing list of sports apparel shops that sell a range of Eagles, Phillies, Sixers and Flyers gear in Center City. Mitchell & Ness is soon moving from its current Walnut Street location to a larger space at the former Brooks Brothers store at 1513 Walnut St. World of Flight, Nike's Jordan Brand store, opened on Walnut Street in October and Shibe Vintage Sports has a shop on South 13th Street.

Rite Aid's bankruptcy earlier this year opened up more than 120 storefronts for new retail tenants or redevelopment opportunities in the Philly region. The former location at 801 S. Ninth St. near the Italian Market will be torn down to make way for townhomes and condominiums, and another former pharmacy on Aramingo Avenue in Fishtown will be turned into a Chick-fil-A.

The Philadelphia Art Commission has the Rally House application on the agenda for a Signs and Streetery Committee meeting Wednesday.