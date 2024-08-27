More Sports:

August 27, 2024

Random Eagles and other NFC East notes: Ben VanSumeren, tight end?

News and notes on both the Eagles and the NFC East at large.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Ben-VanSumeren-Eagles-Patriots-Preseason-Week-2-2024-NFL.jpg Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports

Ben VanSumeren (57)

There were some Philadelphia Eagles and other NFC East news items over the last few days that probably aren't worthy of their own articles, but we'll round them up here.

051020EaglesLogo2020

Eagles LB Ben VanSumeren, tight end?

On the final day of training camp last week, the Eagles' coaches had some players square off in 1-on-1's against each other in front of the whole team to close practice. LB Ben VanSumeren lined up at receiver against rookie UDFA S Andre Sam. VanSumeren ran an absolutely filthy corner route, complete with head fakes at the route stem, and absolutely dusted Sam, causing both offensive and defensive players to go nuts. But... Kenny Pickett overthrew him. 🤦‍♂️

"I played receiver growing up," VanSumeren said after the Eagles-Vikings preseason game. "They wanted to give me a look at running some routes. So I ran one. I had a nice little swim off the release, gave him a little head move from the outside, little push off, and then back out to the corner. So, you know, it just felt like it did in high school, I guess."

Asked if more opportunities to play on offense were on the horizon, VanSumeren said, "We're gonna, see, we're gonna see real soon. That's all I can really say on that."

As for Pickett's overthrow, VanSumeren said, "I went to eat with Kenny and some of the guys later that night. I couldn't even look at Kenny."

VanSumeren was an undrafted rookie free agent last season who did not make the initial 53-man roster, and who was thought of as more of an athlete than a football player in some scouting reports. His athleticism was indeed appealing, as he ran a 4.45 40 and vertical jumped 42.5" at 231 pounds. 

VanSumeren eventually worked his way onto the 53-man roster during the 2023 season and found a role as a regular on special teams, where his athleticism was often praised by Michael Clay.

During 2024 training camp, he was one of the most improved players on the team.

051020CowboysLogo2020

Cowboys All-Pro CB DaRon Bland will miss some regular season games

Bland is expected to be out 6-8 weeks with a stress fracture in his foot. 

Bland had an absurd five pick-sixes in 2023, and 9 INTs overall. Here are all of those pick-sixes, plus some other highlights.

He finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting, and probably would have finished higher if he had a more recognizable name.

Still, some regression from Bland's 2023 season to 2024 was a certainty, as in, we could probably safely assume that he ain't getting five pick-sixes again. With Bland missing the first month of the season, seemingly at a minimum, that regression is even more certain.

With Bland out, the Cowboys are thin at CB. 2023 starter Stephon Gilmore signed with the Vikings a few days ago, and Trevon Diggs is coming off an ACL tear. Their depth at corner otherwise is dicey.

051020CowboysLogo2020

The Cowboys finally got a deal done with WR CeeDee Lamb

Cowboys fans breathed a sigh of relief with Lamb's deal getting done, and his holdout ending. 

Lamb's deal is a million dollars less on an average annual basis than what Justin Jefferson got from the Vikings, which is logical and reasonable. Of course, that begs the question, what took so long?

The Cowboys will now turn their attention to a new deal for Dak Prescott, which, again, feels like something that should've been hammered out in the spring instead of with the 2024 season starting in less than two weeks.

Today is cutdown day

Teams have to trim their rosters to 53 players by 4:00 p.m. Follow our Eagles cut tracker here.

