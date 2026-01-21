More Sports:

January 21, 2026

So we've been saying Ranger Suárez's name wrong this whole time

Ranger Suárez was introduced with the Red Sox on Wednesday, and dropped what the Venezuelan pronunciation of his name actually is.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Ranger-Suarez-Phillies9.9.25-MLB.jpg Eric Hartline/Imagn Images

Ranger Suárez is officially with the Red Sox now.

Ranger Suárez's Red Sox deal is official now.

The left-hander was introduced to the Boston press at Fenway Park on Wednesday, and he put his new No. 55 jersey on for the first time. 

He also dropped this nugget about himself, via the Boston Herald's Gabrielle Starr:

Alright, so that's eight-plus years of that one missing us back here in Philadelphia, but nothing Suárez is making a big deal about.

It's the Venezuelan pronunciation of his name, but he said through Red Sox interpreter Daveson Pérez during his Wednesday press conference that he's OK to keep going with the English pronunciation of "Ranger."

"Ranger is how most people do, so I'm comfortable with either," Suárez said.

It'll just be for the next five years in Boston now, after he signed a reported $130 million contract last week.

He's as cold as ever, too, which the Phillies are definitely going to miss on the mound and in the clubhouse.

You can check out Suárez's full Red Sox introduction below or on YouTube HERE.

