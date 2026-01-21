So we've been saying Ranger Suárez's name wrong this whole time

January 21, 2026
Ranger Suárez's Red Sox deal is official now.
The left-hander was introduced to the Boston press at Fenway Park on Wednesday, and he put his new No. 55 jersey on for the first time.
He also dropped this nugget about himself, via the Boston Herald's Gabrielle Starr:
Ranger Suárez wanted to clarify that his name is actually pronounced “Rahn-her” but he’s fine with people pronouncing it the English way.— Gabrielle Starr (@gfstarr1) January 21, 2026
It's the Venezuelan pronunciation of his name, but he said through Red Sox interpreter Daveson Pérez during his Wednesday press conference that he's OK to keep going with the English pronunciation of "Ranger."
"Ranger is how most people do, so I'm comfortable with either," Suárez said.
It'll just be for the next five years in Boston now, after he signed a reported $130 million contract last week.
He's as cold as ever, too, which the Phillies are definitely going to miss on the mound and in the clubhouse.
Ranger Suárez knows he has nasty stuff 😤— NESN (@NESN) January 21, 2026
"If you have good command of your pitches and can mix them well, you don't need to throw 100 mph." pic.twitter.com/9ZpM2N6l8D
You can check out Suárez's full Red Sox introduction below or on YouTube HERE.
SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter
Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick
Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports