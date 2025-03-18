More Health:

March 18, 2025

Raw cat food boxes sold in Pennsylvania recalled due to possible bird flu contamination

Two cats reportedly contracted the H5N1 virus after eating Savage Pet products, prompting the company to take precautionary action.

By Courtenay Harris Bond
Cat Food Recall Provided Image/FDA

Certain Savage Cat Food products have been recalled due to potential bird flu contamination after two cats contracted the H5N1 virus after eating it.

Certain raw cat food products distributed in Pennsylvania and four other states have been recalled, because they are potentially contaminated with the H5N1 virus, also known as bird flu.

Savage Pet of El Cajon, California, has recalled dozens of Savage Cat Food Chicken boxes following reports of two cats — one in New York and one in Colorado — contracting bird flu after eating the raw food. The recalled products — 84-ounce and 21-ounce boxes with best buy dates of Nov. 15, 2026 — were distributed to retailers in Pennsylvania, New York, Washington, Colorado and California in November, according to a notice the U.S. Food and Drug Administration published Tuesday.

Bird flu is widespread in wild birds and has been causing outbreaks in dairy herds and poultry. As of Monday, there had been 70 reported cases of bird flu in humans and one death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dozens of domestic cats have tested positive for bird flu over the past year. Although it's rare, cats can get sick and die from bird flu after eating raw meat or drinking unpasteurized milk, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

People can get bird flu from infected cats, but it is also rare, according to PetMD. There have been no reports of humans becoming infected from handling raw pet food products, but people can get bird flu if the live virus gets into their eyes, mouth or nose, the FDA said.

Savage Pet of El Cajon, California, which manufactures the cat food, is recalling the products for "maximum safety," the FDA said. The recall follows a similar one from Wild Coast LLC in Olympia, Washington, in early March. That recall also was due to suspected contamination of raw pet food with H5N1.

The FDA recommends consumers who handled the recalled products watch for symptoms of bird flu, including eye redness or irritation (conjunctivitis), cough, sore throat, sneezing, stuffy or runny nose, muscle and body aches, headaches, fatigue, fever, breathing difficulties, seizures, rash, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting. People experiencing these symptoms are advised to contact a health care provider and their local health departments.

The recalled products should not be fed to animals, sold or donated, the FDA said. Consumers who may have purchased the recalled products are advised to return them to their retailers. For more information, people can email Savage Pet at info@savagecatfood.com or call (619) 270-0295.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, signs of bird flu in cats include: 

• Neurologic signs, such as incoordination, circling, tremors, seizures or blindness
• Severe depression
• Heavy discharge from the nose and eyes
• Other respiratory signs, including rapid or difficulty breathing, and possibly sneezing or coughing

Pet owners who think their cats might have bird flu should call their veterinarians and limit the cats' contact with immunocompromised people, the AVMA said.

Courtenay Harris Bond
