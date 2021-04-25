Reading Terminal Market voted No. 1 public market by USA Today

Reading Terminal Market, famous for its diverse offerings and area specialties, was named the top public market in the country in USA Today's 2021 Readers Choice Awards.

Dating back to 1893, the Reading Terminal Market is among the country's oldest and has dozens of food stalls and small family-owned businesses.

“This year has shown us that the love for Reading Terminal Market spreads far and wide, and that’s one of the things that has empowered our Market to persevere through a truly challenging time. Thank you to everyone who voted for us, shared the contest, and continues to support the Market and its merchants,” said Annie Allman, CEO and General Manager of Reading Terminal Market.

To rank the markets, a panel of experts partnered with the 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, which were then ranked by popular vote. Readers were able to vote from March 15 through April 12.

10Best contributor, Eric Grossman, said the market "an easy one-stop shop for all the amazing treats offered up in Philly and Amish Country."

"[It's] my favorite market in the Northeast," he said.

Other public markets that made the list were Cleveland's West Side Market, the Findlay Market in Cincinnati and Seattle's famous Pike Place Market.

The Lancaster Central Market, another Pennsylvania location, made the list as well. The market has been operating since 1730 and has around 60 local vendors three days a week.

Reading Terminal Market recently extended its Sunday hours and is now open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. There's limited indoor and outdoor dining available for customers, and masks are required inside the building.

“We hope this serves as a reminder that America’s public markets are open and ready to serve both locals and visitors," Allman said. "As Philadelphia’s most-visited tourist destination and the city’s historic public market, we are available and accessible seven days a week. Fresh things are happening at the Market every day and we invite customers to come enjoy them!”

More than 50 merchants are available for delivery through Mercato.