Reebok to release special edition Allen Iverson sneakers inspired by Dr. J

Not many sneakers have a shelf life spanning over two decades, but Allen Iverson's iconic Reebok Question sneaker has stood the test of time.

The first sneaker for the Philadelphia 76ers legend debuted in 1996 during his rookie season and has continued to sell for the past 26 years in dozens of colorways, including many brand collaborations. While sporting the shoe in his first NBA season, Iverson averaged 23.5 points and 7.5 assists per game and won Rookie of the Year.

MORE: Former Eagles LeSean McCoy, Asante Samuel recall downfall of Nnamdi Asomugha in Philly

LeBron James had his own Question sneaker in white, green and gold during his high school basketball career. Lower Merion's Kobe Bryant even wore multiple players' exclusive colorways of the shoe during the 2002-2003 season when he left Adidas and was a sneaker free agent.

On Friday, July 22, Reebok is releasing a new colorway of the classic sneaker that pays homage to another Sixers great, Julius Erving.

The sneaker draws inspiration from Iverson's 2002 tribute to Dr. J during the NBA's All-Star game in Philadelphia.

On that February night, Iverson donned Erving's No. 6 instead of his usual No. 3 to honor one of the franchise's greatest players.

Iverson, who started in the game, scored just five points while wearing a different shoe from his sneaker brand, a red and white version of his Answer 5 shoe.



The new colorway is a mid-top white leather, fashioned with red and gold accents and a red Reebok logo. The color blocking is reminiscent of the Sixers' jersey from 2000-2008. On the heel of the shoe, where Iverson's No. 3 usually sits, there is a six for Erving.



The shoes retail for $160. They will be available on Reebok's website and select sneaker retailers.

When Iverson, an 11-time All-Star, first got to the NBA, he and Reebok agreed that he would wear the Questions in every All-Star game he played in – but in colors similar to the host team's primary colors. During his first All-Star game in 2000 in Oakland, Reebok created a version of the shoe that was mostly yellow with a blue toe, reminiscent of the Golden State Warriors' colors. Iverson caught some jokes in the locker room and decided not to wear the shoe.

In 1999, Iverson also paid tribute to Erving during his iconic "Soul on Ice" Slam Magazine cover shoot. The former MVP wore a throwback, blue Sixers jersey and had an afro like the one Erving wore during his Hall of Fame career.



