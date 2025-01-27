Reliving the Eagles' NFC Championship Game win through the eyes of Cowboys, Giants, and Commanders fans

After the Eagles' NFC Championship Game win over the Washington Commanders, I took a look at the comment sections for the live game threads at the SB Nation sites for the Giants, Cowboys, and Commanders, who were all almost unanimously rooting for the Eagles to lose.

To note, I did not correct grammar or spelling, but did star-out the potty language. Here's what I found 😈.

Pregame

• Emotions are high, stomach in a massive knot, anxiety kicking in, pulse elevated.......... 33yrs it took to have this feeling again of a chance at Superbowl..... Let's F***** go Washington (Commanders)

• The Eagirls do I have a great roster. But we have the best QB. Let's go. HTTR! (Commanders)



• Mara will be crying today watching Saquon run. (Giants)



• Hope everyone here is able to enjoy today. We’ve been through some s*** the last 30 years. (Commanders)



• I've never been so at ease and confident before a game. I know this team will show up and ball out. HAIL!! (Commanders)

• That eagle flying over the flag was awesome....have to say. (Commanders)



• I expect Barkley to run for 250 and Eagles win. (Cowboys)



• I’m over here doing pushups and curls like I’m warming up for the game. Let’s go!!!!! (Commanders)



• Funny how they're playing the Rocky Music .. isn't that for the 'underdog' LOL (Commanders)

Commanders open with a 19-play drive, but settle for a FG on 4th and 2

• Place is loud. I'll give them that. (Commanders)



• Loud, obnoxious, and trashy. (Commanders)



• Great job guys keep that clock moving keep the beast Barkley on the sideline (Commanders)



• Matriculate down the field boys! (Commanders)



• 4 down team all year, he's going to keep going for it. I'm good with it! (Commanders)



• ANOTHER first down .. Daniels showing that 'Mahomes-like' ability and poise here .. pretty special (Commanders)



• That was a long drive .. I'd probably take the points here (Commanders)



• Great start ... eating clock (Commanders)



• We will wear their D out with a few more of those drives- like that decision to take a 3 there (Commanders)



• 18 play drive. Wear down the defense and explode in the second half. (Commanders)



• FG is up ... and GOOD .... strong first drive .. 18 plays .. sure they didn't get a TD .. but that was a very positive start .. and it wears out the Philly D a bit too (Commanders)

• Now to 3 and out the Eagles. (Commanders)



• All bout stopping Barkley on defense .. everything else is secondary (Commanders)



• Go get Hurts!!! (Commanders)

Saquon Barkley 60-yard TD run on the Eagles' first offensive play

• God I hate the giants so much (Giants)

• Wtf (Commanders)

• Well s***. (Commanders)



• Dreadful (Commanders)



• Number 26 for the green team is pretty good I think. (Cowboys)



• I hate you Joe Schoen (Giants)



• F***, 60 yard TD Barkley, one play (Commanders)

• That looked familiar (Commanders)



• Joe the Genius pays Burns 29 mil a year, Runyon 12 mil a year and wouldn’t pay Saquon 13???? What a dunce Schoen is. (Giants)



• Joe Schoen wasn't fired for letting Barkley go. Why? (Commanders)

• LMFAO….. IMAGINE THINKING GETTING RID OF SAQUON WAS THE BEST MOVE!!! 🤣😂🤣😂 (Giants)

• Piss on the Giants for low balling him (Commanders)



• At least their defense didn’t get rested. (Commanders)



• Positional value…… (Giants)



• Only player on their team keeping them from being 9-8. Need to knock him the F out. (Commanders)

• So glad the Giants got rid of that bum so they could keep Jones (Giants)



• Luvu needs to lay the wood on Saquon (Commanders)



• They're more physical. (Commanders)



Eagles D gets a turnover

• Oh damn, the wheels are coming off already (Commanders)

• Game over I'm afraid. They've punched us square in the mouth and we've dropped.



• it's early, stay calm (Commanders)



• Pearl clutching already. It’s still the first quarter. (Commanders)



• Turned it over 5 times last time we played them and STILL won. Need a big D stop here (Commanders)



• The number of "fans" who think this game is over at 7-3 is crazy. Like have you even watched us play at all this year? (Commanders)

• Ok. I’ve swapped my Commanders hat for my old R******* hat. Should have done that from the start…

Eagles easily drive into the red zone, and Barkley scores again

• Second play and we held them to no touchdown! That's something positive. (Commanders)

• We fight for every yard and they are picking up huge gains at will. Not good. (Commanders)



• Its gonna be a long day smh (Commanders)

• Barkley 2 runs for 2 tuddies. (Cowboys)



• This game needs more cuts to John Mara and Joe Schoen in their living rooms after every Barkley touchdown. (Giants)

• Ok, Barkley hasn't been tackled today. (Commanders)



• Look at every team that let a game changing talent go and how they did after. Tomlinson, AP, Reggie White, they won nothing for a very long time. Get ready Giants fans. (Giants)



• Joe Schoen should legitimately resign out of shame. I can't imagine walking into MetLife Stadium after being so thoroughly and publicly embarrassed. (Giants)



• Unbelievable we look like s*** (Commanders)



• must take all of mara's self control not to pick up the phone and say Joe, you are fired. (Giants)



• This defense isn't stopping Barkley today. (Commanders)



• I was all for keeping Schoen, but the way our rival is riding Saquon to a Superbowl appearance is too painful. Our GM’s mistakes have been loud, bad and on film for the world to see and mock. How can anyone trust his football decisions going forward? (Giants)



• was a great season (Commanders)

• I hate the Giants even more for letting the Eagles get Saquon (Cowboys)



• Gotta give them some points so they are relaxed when we start punching them in the throat. (Commanders)



Commanders fake a punt, convert a first down, kick a FG

• Tress way mvp (Commanders)

• Washington punter has more touch than Dak. (Cowboys)



• That punter looked better than Dak, sign him Jerry, 40 million dollars now (Cowboys)



• We need about 10 trick plays today (Commanders)



• The silver lining regarding how this game has gone so far is that their Defense is going to get exhausted (Commanders)



• We've taken the haymakers and are still fighting. Time for the O to hit back



Terry McLaurin 36-yard catch and run TD

• TO .. THE .. HOUSE ... TOUCHDOWN BAAYBEEE .. BOOOYAAAHHH!!! (Commanders)

• Commanders not backing down. Cowboys would’ve folded by now. (Cowboys)



• Take that f****** Eggles!!!!! (Commanders)



• Remember that JD is king of close games. (Commanders)

• Washington might pull it out (Cowboys)



• SCARYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY TERRY B***** (Commanders)



• Watching Daniels makes me realize the days of beating Washington twice a year is over. (Giants)

• Yeah, built in 4 losses next season (Giants)



• Looks like the Cowboys will be battling the Giants for 3rd place in the NFC East for the foreseeable future…. (Cowboys)

• Let's hit Hurts again! (Commanders)



Eagles convert a 4th and 5 on a Hurts dime to A.J. Brown, then score

• M*****f***** (Commanders)



• OPI not called once again (Commanders)

• I mean he pulled his face mask to get open. Not much else you're going to do there. (Commanders)



• F the ELGSES (Commanders)



• Lattimore got mowed. (Commanders)



• Not going to lie that was a great throw from Hurts with pressure on. (Commanders)



• I am always tempted to say that Hurts is just a mediocre QB. And he is for most of a game. Then he does stuff like this. (Cowboys)



• I wish our QB was this mediocre (Cowboys)



• Gotta move on from Lattimore as soon as this season is over. Completely overrated. (Commanders)



• Lattimore killed us this drive. (Commanders)



• Picking up Lattimore was the one bad move by our GM (Commanders)



• Lattimore getting worked (Cowboys)



• WTF, the dude who had his helmet ripped off by the facemask gets called for the PF!?! Ridunkulous (Commanders)



• Seeing our players act tough while getting dominated after a TD is just pathetic (Commanders)



Commanders fumble the ensuing kickoff, and the Eagles score again

• S*** (Commanders)



• Killer (Commanders)

• That could be game (Commanders)



• Really don't know how Detroit lost last week. Washington really did Philly a favor (Cowboys)



• Physically bullied. (Commanders)



• I see that football and the Universe have a real vendetta against me. That's the only way I can justify having to endure so much pain this season. (Giants)



• Nick Sirianni is a complete douche canoe. (Commanders)



• Man something is going on here. Philly getting all the calls. (Commanders)



• Game over. Life is pain. (Giants)



• Eagles back to the SB. Are you kidding me (Cowboys)



• Another Quinn team falling apart in a big game. (Commanders)



• Detroit has to be in tears watching this (Cowboys)



• I know one thing. I’ll be rooting for the Chiefs or the Bills in the SB (Commanders)



• Still hard to believe Philly not getting flagged. There was a clear hold on Luvu earlier in the game. Something is up. Maybe the NFL wants Philly in the Super Bowl for some reason. (Commanders)



Frankie Luvu keeps jumping over the LOS, official give the Commanders a stern warning

• F*** it, they are gonna get flagged anyways, go for Hurts, Barkleys, and Browns knees. Take those b****** out!!!! (Commanders)

• The brother shove needs to be outlawed in the nfl (Giants)



• They've got some real talent but my god they are dislikeable as a team. (Commanders)



• We can’t stop them (Commanders)

• LMAO at Luvu. Nothing to lose (Commanders)



• I love that guy man 😂 (Commanders)



• Do it again... why not (Commanders)



• Just hike the effing balln (Commanders)



• And that's why the play is so lame...just snap the ball (Cowboys)



• This is so stupid...snap the ball (Cowboys)



• They have until the play clock hits zero to snap it. Theres nothing wrong there (Cowboys)



• Gotta love Luvu and f*** that ref. (Commanders)



• How can you call them deliberate when he's doing like 4 hard counts? (Commanders)



• Just ban that garbage play already. This is farcical. (Giants)



• If they get to use this bullshit play, we get to use b***s*** plays in response. (Commanders)



• If I were Quinn, I would have told my defense to jump offsides on purpose after the refs warning. It would embarrass the league and might lead to banning the tush push. (Giants)



• Man f*** Philly. (Cowboys)



• Refs are out of control .. dude is hard counting to get the offsides .. EFF THEM (Commanders)



• Barley should have 5 TDs to day (Giants)



• Refs: We're goint to penalize you and award a TD because you are trying too hard to stop a score .... GTFOOH (Commanders)



• That was one of the weirdest sequences I've ever seen. Philly is in Washington's head now. (Commanders)

Eagles backups pile it on with a long Will Shipley run, and Shipley TD

• There's still 7:58. Plenty of time for more turnovers, stupid penalties and another Barkley touchdown or two. (Giants)



• Only a 4 score game (Commanders)



• Well there is humbling loss and then there is humiliation. (Cowboys)



• This is now officially gross 🤢 (Commanders)



• I'm getting sicker and sicker with every passing minute on the game clock. I'll have two weeks to prepare myself for the reality that the Eagles will probably win the Super Bowl. (Giants)



• Hope we can at least grind Philly down as much as possible before the Bowl. We owe the Bills that much. (Commanders)



• I will absolutely root for the Chiefs vs these douche bags if it comes down to it. If I watch it. (Commanders)

• "The best FA signing of all time." - Kevin Burkhardt, announcer today as the screen shows Saquon smiling on the sidelines. (Giants)



• What's the most points allowed in an NFC title game? This has to be up there. (Commanders)



Aftermath

• Time to start the mock drafts (Commanders)

• AFC is the only hope (Giants)



• Thanks Detroit (Cowboys)



• We allowed a gimpy hurts to throw for a lot. (Commanders)



• Hurts with 2 sb appearances. Dak 0 (Cowboys)



• Really don’t want have to root for Butker, Travis Swift, Roughing the Patrick, & the refs to ensure the eagles lose in the Super Bowl. (Giants)



• I don’t know if anyone mentioned this.. But it would’ve been nice to add Saquon instead of Zeke in FA. (Cowboys)

• Great season. I hate all things Philadelphia. Especially the people (Commanders)



• Saquon is the only player on that team that has any class (Commanders)



• Who do you hate more? The Eagles or Jerry Jones? (Cowboys)

• Just Saquon saying the words “Super Bowl” is pretty cool. He has totally removed the shackles of a losing organization since he arrived at NYG in 2018. Good for him. (Giants)



• It’s frustratingly insane how gifted this has been for the eagles. Giants put saquon on a platter for them. They are gifted cooper dejean in a trade that no sane gm would make. They are gifted Jalen Carter. They are gifted the rams not being able to play in snow. Gifted lions not winning. And now commanders Playing like idiots. So f****** frustrating. (Giants)

• Micah can go to philly. No chance of winning here (Cowboys)



• This Philly team loses to the chiefs or the bills so that’s something (Commanders)

• To amend what I’ve said previously (now replacing Philly for Detroit). We’re the young MJ Bulls and Philly is our Bad Boy Pistons. We just need time to grow and overcome the bully. They have us for now, but we’re growing up. Once we get over that hump there will be no stopping us. (Commanders)



• Nobody wants to see Philly and KC in there. Go Buffalo. Get that first title. (Commanders)



• F*** Sirianni. Have mentioned that I hate guy? (Commanders)

• I really can't stand that sirianni. (Commanders)

• Philthy is a CESSPOOL (Giants)

• Jalen Carter is a cheap shot artist. F*** that dude. (Commanders)



• f*** the Giants (Commanders)



• Eagles have now won 5 playoff games in last 3 years, being the same number of playoff wins the Cowboys have in the last 29 seasons combined. (Cowboys)

