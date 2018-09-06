Report: Carson Wentz won't be back for a few more weeks

September 06, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz isn't expected to return to action "for several more weeks," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, as the team intends on taking an overly cautious approach in his recovery from a torn ACL and LCL.
#Eagles QB Carson Wentz isn’t expected to play for a few more weeks... and everyone is OK with that. Nothing more important than the health of the face of the franchise. pic.twitter.com/9wnhOknmhM— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 6, 2018
I'll save you from looking up the Eagles' schedule:
•Week 1: Falcons
•Week 2: At Buccaneers
•Week 3: Colts
•Week 4: At Titans
•Week 5: Vikings
•Week 6: At Giants
The saga continues.
