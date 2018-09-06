More Sports:

September 06, 2018

Report: Carson Wentz won't be back for a few more weeks

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
090618CarsonWentz3 James Lang/USA TODAY Sports

Well that's not good.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz isn't expected to return to action "for several more weeks," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, as the team intends on taking an overly cautious approach in his recovery from a torn ACL and LCL.

I'll save you from looking up the Eagles' schedule:

•Week 1: Falcons

•Week 2: At Buccaneers

•Week 3: Colts

•Week 4: At Titans

•Week 5: Vikings 

•Week 6: At Giants

The saga continues.

