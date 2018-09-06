Report: Carson Wentz won't be back for a few more weeks

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz isn't expected to return to action "for several more weeks," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, as the team intends on taking an overly cautious approach in his recovery from a torn ACL and LCL.

I'll save you from looking up the Eagles' schedule:

•Week 1: Falcons

•Week 2: At Buccaneers

•Week 3: Colts

•Week 4: At Titans

•Week 5: Vikings

•Week 6: At Giants

The saga continues.

