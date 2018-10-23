Report: DE Derek Barnett done for season after undergoing shoulder surgery

The Philadelphia Eagles' injury list keeps growing. According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, Derek Barnett's season is over after undergoing shoulder surgery.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, it's a torn rotator cuff.

Barnett originally hurt his shoulder Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans, and missed the Eagles' next game Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings. A season ago, Alshon Jeffery played through a torn rotator cuff injury, but doing so at defensive end is a lot more difficult than doing so at wide receiver.

Barnett will surely be placed on IR, and he'll join a laundry list of Eagles players on IR, NFI, and PUP, noted below:

RB Jay Ajayi (IR)

S Rodney McLeod (IR)

DT Timmy Jernigan (NFI)

WR Mike Wallace (IR)

WR Mack Hollins (IR)

ST Chris Maragos (PUP)

TE Richard Rodgers (IR)



That list doesn't even include players like Carson Wentz, Jeffery, Darren Sproles, Sidney Jones, and Corey Clement, who have all missed multiple games this season, to go along with guys like Jason Peters and Lane Johnson, who are both hampered by nagging injuries.

In six games this season, Barnett had 17 tackles and 2.5 sacks. He didn't appear to be the same disruptive player after he initially hurt his shoulder against the Titans, as he had just 4 tackles and no sacks the last two weeks.

Under normal circumstances, the Eagles would perhaps be able to weather this injury because of their defensive end depth, as Michael Bennett will likely start at RDE, and the Birds would still have Chris Long as the primary backup on either side. The Eagles also have rookie fourth round pick Josh Sweat, who could begin to see more of a role.

However, with the Eagles' depleted defensive tackle depth, Bennett was getting more snaps than he normally might on the inside. It will now be more difficult to take him away from that RDE spot.

On a side note, the Eagles' 2017 draft class isn't having the best season:

With the Eagles' roster ravaged by injuries, it will be interesting to see if they are buyers or sellers at the trade deadline.

