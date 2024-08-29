More Sports:

August 29, 2024

Report: Eagles claim DT Byron Young, waive DT Marlon Tuipulotu

The Eagles added a highly drafted defensive tackle Thursday.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
082924ByronYoung Gary Cosby Jr./USA TODAY Sports

Byron Young's time in Las Vegas was so underwhelming that USA Today doesn't have any pictures of him in a Raiders uniform.

The Philadelphia Eagles have claimed DT Byron Young off of waivers, according to a report from NFL Network.

To be clear, that's Byron Young, drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders 70th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, who had four tackles as a rookie. It is not Byron Young, drafted by the Los Angeles Rams 77th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, 61 tackles, eight sacks, two FF as a rookie.

As a senior at Alabama in 2022, Young had 48 tackles, four sacks, two batted passes, and a forced fumble. A scouting report, via Lance Zierlein

Interior defensive lineman with the play traits and versatility to align in odd or even fronts. Young has decent length and is well-schooled at attacking blocks with good technical savvy. He’s much better as a read-react defender than a one-gapper and must win with power and balance over quickness. He’s likely to fit into a rotational role early on but could develop into an average starter down the road.

Spider chart: Huge hands, long arms.

Young made the Raiders' initial 53-man roster this offseason, but was waived the next day. The Eagles now carry seven interior defensive linemen. They'll have to release or waive a player to make room for Young.

UPDATE: In their corresponding move, the Eagles released Marlon Tuipulotu, who the team selected in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. Tuipulotu appeared in 28 games for the Eagles, with one start. He had 43 career tackles, and 3 sacks. 

It became evident that Tuipulotu's job security was in some level of peril when someone asked Vic Fangio a couple weeks ago who the backup nose tackle is, and he answered Milton Williams.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Byron Young

Videos

Featured

Limited - CBF - Bridges

Annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival returns to Central PA this fall
Limited - Temple Health - Dr. Soans in Surgery

Combining breakthrough weight-loss drugs with bariatric surgery for lasting results

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

Mussels found in Delaware River, a sign of improving water quality

Freshwater Mussels

Sponsored

Ireland's rich blend of history, culture, and natural wonders awaits both returning visitors and first-timers

Limited - Eyeries

Parenting

Parenting has become so stressful that it's now a public health issue, U.S. surgeon general warns

Parenting Surgeon General

Social Media

'Bachelorette' contestant Brett Harris discusses social media fame

brett harris bachelorette men tell all

Phillies

Phillies outfield confidence meter: Which outfielders can Rob Thomson rely on most moving forward?

Outfield 8.28

Arts & Culture

Gloucester County Historical Society is selling 1,500 old books

Gloucester County Book Sale

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved