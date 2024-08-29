Report: Eagles claim DT Byron Young, waive DT Marlon Tuipulotu

The Philadelphia Eagles have claimed DT Byron Young off of waivers, according to a report from NFL Network.

To be clear, that's Byron Young, drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders 70th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, who had four tackles as a rookie. It is not Byron Young, drafted by the Los Angeles Rams 77th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, 61 tackles, eight sacks, two FF as a rookie.

As a senior at Alabama in 2022, Young had 48 tackles, four sacks, two batted passes, and a forced fumble. A scouting report, via Lance Zierlein:

Interior defensive lineman with the play traits and versatility to align in odd or even fronts. Young has decent length and is well-schooled at attacking blocks with good technical savvy. He’s much better as a read-react defender than a one-gapper and must win with power and balance over quickness. He’s likely to fit into a rotational role early on but could develop into an average starter down the road.

Spider chart: Huge hands, long arms.

Young made the Raiders' initial 53-man roster this offseason, but was waived the next day. The Eagles now carry seven interior defensive linemen. They'll have to release or waive a player to make room for Young.

UPDATE: In their corresponding move, the Eagles released Marlon Tuipulotu, who the team selected in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. Tuipulotu appeared in 28 games for the Eagles, with one start. He had 43 career tackles, and 3 sacks.

It became evident that Tuipulotu's job security was in some level of peril when someone asked Vic Fangio a couple weeks ago who the backup nose tackle is, and he answered Milton Williams.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader