More Sports:

March 04, 2019

Report: Eagles DT Timmy Jernigan to become a free agent

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
072618TimmyJernigan John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports

Timmy

The Philadelphia Eagles will not be picking up Timmy Jernigan's option for the 2019 season, and he will become a free agent, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Of course, this was an obvious decision for the Eagles to make, as the only conceivable way Jernigan was going to stick with the team was if he took a drastic pay cut. That apparently will not be happening.

Jernigan only played 100 snaps (including the playoffs) in 2018 after suffering a mysterious offseason back injury. As a result of the injury, which was non-football related, the team renegotiated Jernigan's deal, and the guarantees were removed from his contract. 

Jernigan was scheduled to be on the Eagles' cap in 2019 at $13 million. That would be $11 million in salary, plus a $2 million signing bonus proration. Now that the Eagles will not be picking up his option, the following will occur:

• The Eagles will on the hook for the aforementioned $2 million signing bonus proration in 2019, plus $2 million each in 2020 and 2021, which will both accelerate into 2019. That would mean a dead money charge of $6 million.

• The Eagles' total savings in 2019 would be $7 million.

• Jernigan would count toward the compensatory pick formula, because the guarantees were removed, and the option was added. (In other words, they would be choosing not to exercise an option, as opposed to releasing him, the latter of which would negate his inclusion in the comp pick formula.)

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Timmy Jernigan

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 3.0
030319AJBrown

Odd News

Everything you wanted to know about the 'steel furnace letter' but were afraid to ask
27th and Girard Furnace Party

Celebrities

Ariana Grande spotted in Lancaster County at Target, Whole Foods
Ariana Grande

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: And Phillies fans' 13-year Bryce Harper love affair begins
073118_Harper-Bryce_usat

Family-Friendly

You can meet Gritty for free in King of Prussia
Gritty

Men's Health

Here's what you need to know about the 'massive stroke' that took Luke Perry's life
what is stroke luke perry usa today

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Academy House 120 Locust 18r

Academy House. For sale! South-facing 1 bedroom with amazing natural light and updates throughout. 717 SF | $275,000
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved