Report: Eagles HC Nick Sirianni kinda-sorta-not really fined $250,000 for bad behavior

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has been fined $250,000 by the NFL for "conduct toward officials," according to a report from Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. The Patriots' Mike Vrabel and the Jets' Aaron Glenn were also fined $250,000 for being mean to officials.

However, Breer notes that the fines for the three head coaches "are in abeyance, meaning they’d be on hold, and could be repealed with good behavior." In other words, he hasn't really been fined yet.

Two comments on that:

I learned a new word (abeyance). "Repealed with good behavior?" Do players get that benefit, too? (They don't.)

Sirianni has earned a reputation as a screamer on game days, whether that's at opposing players, opposing coaches, fans, and yep, officials too. It is unclear if this threat of a fine is stemming from a specific incident or just generally a pattern of referee abuse.

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