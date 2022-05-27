Report: Eagles to hire Brandon Hunt to scouting department

May 27, 2022
After losing a whole slew of front office personnel, the Philadelphia Eagles will be hiring Brandon Hunt, who currently serves as the Pro Scouting Coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a report from Geoff Mosher.
Update: Brandon Hunt is expected to join the #Eagles’ scouting department, per NFL sources. https://t.co/iq620rKQc0— Geoff Mosher (@GeoffMosherNFL) May 27, 2022
Hunt was passed over for the Steelers' general manager and assistant GM jobs this offseason, as the Steelers hired Omar Khan (GM) and (reportedly) Andy Weidl (soon to be assistant GM). Hunt previously interviewed with the Eagles in 2016 for the job that eventually went to Joe Douglas.
When Douglas was hired to be the New York Jets' GM in 2019, Weidl was promoted to Douglas' job with the Eagles. With Weidl soon leaving for Pittsburgh, the Eagles need a new personnel chief.
The Eagles have lost an abnormally high number of front office people this offseason, many of whom held high positions.
It is to be determined which of those roles Hunt will fill, or if he is given a job title that doesn't already exist with the team.
Hunt played center and guard at Indiana University of Pennsylvania from 2000-03. He interned with the Steelers for a couple years during the 2005 and 2006 seasons before landing with the Houston Texans in a pro scouting role in 2007. He rejoined the Steelers in 2010, where he has been ever since.
