Report: Eagles to hire Brandon Hunt to scouting department

After losing a whole slew of front office personnel, the Philadelphia Eagles will be hiring Brandon Hunt, who currently serves as the Pro Scouting Coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a report from Geoff Mosher.

Hunt was passed over for the Steelers' general manager and assistant GM jobs this offseason, as the Steelers hired Omar Khan (GM) and (reportedly) Andy Weidl (soon to be assistant GM). Hunt previously interviewed with the Eagles in 2016 for the job that eventually went to Joe Douglas.

When Douglas was hired to be the New York Jets' GM in 2019, Weidl was promoted to Douglas' job with the Eagles. With Weidl soon leaving for Pittsburgh, the Eagles need a new personnel chief.

The Eagles have lost an abnormally high number of front office people this offseason, many of whom held high positions.

Weidl is leaving to become the Steelers' new Assistant GM. VP of Football Operations Catherine Raîche is expected to head to Cleveland to work under former Eagles exec Andrew Berry, who is now the Browns' GM. Former Director of Player Personnel Ian Cunningham was hired by the Chicago Bears to be their Assistant GM in January. Former Director of Player Personnel Brandon Brown was hired by the New York Giants to be their Assistant GM in February. Senior Football Adviser Tom Donahoe of reluctant fist bump fame is on his way out, according to a report from Jeff McLane of the Inquirer. Former Director of Scouting Operations Casey Weidl, Andy Weidl's brother, was let go by the team, per McLane. Former Player Personnel Executive T.J. McCreight is no longer with the team, per McLane. Former Southwest Area Scout Shawn Heinlen is no longer with the team, per Geoff Mosher. Former Scouting Assistant Evan Pritt is no longer with the team, per McLane.

It is to be determined which of those roles Hunt will fill, or if he is given a job title that doesn't already exist with the team.

Hunt played center and guard at Indiana University of Pennsylvania from 2000-03. He interned with the Steelers for a couple years during the 2005 and 2006 seasons before landing with the Houston Texans in a pro scouting role in 2007. He rejoined the Steelers in 2010, where he has been ever since.

