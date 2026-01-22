Report: Eagles interview Bears OC Declan Doyle for same position

Still looking to replace fired offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, the Eagles on Thursday requested to speak with young Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, per an ESPN report.

Doyle became the NFL's youngest offensive coordinator last year when Bears head coach Ben Johnson hired the 28-year-old to his staff.

Doyle didn't call plays for the Bears, who went 11-5 this season to win the NFC North – their most wins since 2018 – and earn the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs before losing a heartbreaker at home last Sunday to the Rams in the Divisional Round.

Doyle isn't just young, he has very little NFL coaching experience compared to other candidates the Eagles have interviewed. Doyle broke into the pro coaching ranks in New Orleans under Sean Payton in 2019 and spent three seasons with the Saints as an offensive assistant before rejoining Payton in Denver as tight ends coach in 2023.

After two seasons of coaching tight ends for the Broncos, Doyle was hired by Johnson last January as the offensive coordinator. That Doyle became an OC after just two seasons of position coaching in the NFL illustrates his reputation as a rising offensive mind, and his experience working under Payton and Johnson, two of the NFL's most successful play callers, makes him an attractive candidate. Payton and Johnson are both known for designing prolific offenses that lean on a balanced run-pass ratio and diverse pass concepts along with formational diversity.

The Bears came to Lincoln Financial Field on Black Friday this season and won 24-15, rushing for 281 yards. Hours after that loss, Patullo's house in Moorestown, N.J., was egged.

Doyle's lack of play-calling experience makes him a questionable fit for the Eagles, who have hired two first-time play callers in Nick Sirianni's five seasons – Brian Johnson and Patullo – and fired both after one season.

