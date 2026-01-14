Eagles offensive coordinator search rumor and report tracker

After trudging through the 2025 season with a bad, boring offense, the Philadelphia Eagles relieved offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo of his duties. We'll see if more firings of positional coaches are to follow. Here we'll keep track of all the hirings, firings, interviews, and noteworthy rumors in one place. Most recent entries at the top of the tracker:



Kliff Kingsbury and Kevin Stefanski will "get a real look for the Eagles offensive coordinator position" (1/13)

(Report via Josina Anderson.)

Kingsbury is best known for his four-year head coaching tenure in Arizona, a span during which the Cardinals had a 28-37-1 record. It's worth noting that when the Eagles were looking for a new offensive coordinator during the 2024 offseason, Kingsbury interviewed with the Eagles, but the job ultimately went to Kellen Moore.



Kingsbury instead became the Commanders' offensive coordinator, helping lead them to the NFC Championship Game in 2024 under superstar rookie Jayden Daniels. In 2025, Daniels wasn't a superstar so much, the Commanders went 5-12, and Kingsbury was fired.

Stefanski was the Browns' head coach for the last six years, twice winning NFL Coach of the Year honors. However, the Browns suffered through an 8-26 record the last two seasons, mainly because they had bad quarterbacks. He finished with a 45-56 record during his time in Cleveland, making the playoffs twice.

Stefanski is a Philly native who attended St. Joe's Prep and UPenn.

Kingsbury and Stefanski are both interviewing for head coaching jobs around the league, so taking a coordinator position with the Eagles or any other team would be a fallback option. We'll have more detailed bios on Kingsbury or Stefanski if they actually interview with the Eagles.

