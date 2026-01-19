Report: Eagles to interview fired Bucs OC Josh Grizzard

The Eagles' search for an offensive coordinator continued this week, as they continue to cast a wide net of candidates. They are reportedly set to interview Monday former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard, who was recently fired by Bucs head coach Todd Bowles after just one season as the team's play caller.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz had the report:

Grizzard was promoted to the Bucs' OC position to replace Liam Coen, who left to become head coach of the Jaguars. Grizzard had come to Tampa Bay in 2024 as pass game coordinator following a seven-year stint with the Dolphins, coaching under Adam Gase, Brian Flores and Mike McDaniel.

Grizzard only spent two seasons under McDaniel as an offensive quality control coach, but he played football at Yale – McDaniel's alma mater – from 2008-2011.

His coaching resume:

• Carolina Panthers (2012): Team operations intern

• Yale (2012): Student assistant

• Duke (2013–2016): Graduate assistant & quality control coach

• Miami Dolphins (2017–2018): Offensive quality control coach

• Miami Dolphins (2019): Quality control coach

• Miami Dolphins (2020–2021): Wide receivers coach

• Miami Dolphins (2022–2023): Offensive quality control coach

• Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2024): Pass game coordinator

• Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2025): Offensive coordinator

The Bucs dropped from scoring the NFL's fourth-most in 2024 with Coen as play caller to 18th in 2025 and missed the playoffs for the first time in five seasons. They ranked 21st in total yards, 10th in third-down efficiency, and 23rd in red-zone efficiency. In fairness, the Bucs' best playmakers – WRs Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and RB Bucky Irving – missed a combined 24 games because of injuries.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni got to see Grizzard's work in-person when the Eagles went to Tampa to play the Bucs in Week 5 and escaped with a 31-25 win. The Bucs outscored the Eagles 19-7 after halftime after falling behind 24-3 earlier in the game.

