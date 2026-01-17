Report: Eagles interview Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka for open offensive coordinator job

The Philadelphia Eagles have interviewed New York Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka for their open offensive coordinator position, according to a report from ESPN.

Kafka is a former quarterback who was selected by the Eagles in the fourth round of the 2010 draft. He bounced around with seven different teams in six seasons before turning to a career in coaching. His coaching resume:

• Northwestern (2016): Graduate assistant

• Kansas City Chiefs (2017): Offensive quality control coach

• Kansas City Chiefs (2018–2019): Quarterbacks coach

• Kansas City Chiefs (2020–2021): Quarterbacks coach & passing game coordinator

• New York Giants (2022–2023): Offensive coordinator

• New York Giants (2024–2025): Assistant head coach & offensive coordinator

• New York Giants (2025): Interim head coach

Kafka's first year as the Chiefs' quarterbacks coach aligned with Patrick Mahomes' first full season as Kansas City's starter, when Mahomes threw for 50 TDs and took home the first of his two MVP awards.

Kafka was able to parlay his success in Kansas City into an offensive coordinator position with the Giants, where he had the following NFL ranks in points and yards:

Giants offense Points Yards 2022 15 18 2023 30 29 2024 31 30 2025 17 13



Those are not great rankings, obviously, though it is worth noting that Kafka was calling plays for Brian Daboll's offense – and that in 2024, Daboll took play calling away from Kafka for the season, but gave it back for the start of 2025. After Daboll was fired in-season, Kafka was promoted to interim head coach. He had a 2-5, with both wins coming against teams that weren't trying to win.

Kafka was mentioned in our preview of potential Eagles offensive coordinators.

