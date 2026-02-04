Jeff Stoutland announces he'll no longer coach the Eagles' offensive line

Philadelphia Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland announced on Wednesday night that his "time coaching with the Eagles has come to an end." Stoutland's announcement, via social media:

Philadelphia, I’ve decided my time coaching with the Eagles has come to an end. When I arrived here in 2013, I did not know what I was signing up for. I quickly learned what this city demands. But more importantly, what it gives back. The past 13 years have been the great privilege of my coaching career. I didn’t just work here, I became one of you. Stout out.

Stoutland has been the Eagles' offensive line coach since 2013. He is a rare positional coach to have served under three Eagles head coaches — Chip Kelly initially, followed by Doug Pederson and Nick Sirianni.

During Stoutland's tenure, the Eagles won two Super Bowls, built around an offensive line that was often regarded as the best in the league, and Stoutland typically considered the best offensive line coach. Players like Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Jason Peters, Evan Mathis, Brandon Brooks, Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, and Cam Jurgens were either voted into the Pro Bowl or earned All-Pro recognition under Stoutland's tutelage.

Kelce credited Stoutland for having the biggest impact on his likely Hall of Fame career.

"There is absolutely no one I credit more with the career I had than Jeff Stoutland," Kelce said via social media. "The consistent passion and his eagerness to teach pushed my teammates, me, and our room to amazing success. More importantly, we became incredibly close as people. It was more than just coaching and teaching, it was his presence and sense of urgency that was unaccepting of mediocrity and potential left behind. He will undoubtedly be missed inside the building, and everyone that played for him. I am incredibly grateful to have played for Stout, 1 of 1 coach and person. I love you coach."

"Run game coordinator" was added to Stoutland's job title in 2018, though it was recently reported by the Inquirer's Jeff McLane that Stoutland may have been stripped of those responsibilities this past season.

"From what I understand, at some point last season, that was pretty much taken away from him," McLane said on his podcast. "I don't know if that was because he wasn't getting the job done, or they just decided, 'OK, we're better at doing this.' If you look at, prior to this year how well they ran the ball and Jeff Stoutland being in charge of the run game, you'd think that you'd stick with the guy who has had that much success.

"As we mentioned there were injuries on the offensive line, so I think, quite frankly, talking to people in the building, people close to him, people in the room with him, the players, I don't think Stoutland was anywhere near chiefly responsible for the woes along the offensive line and the run game. Certainly he's part of it, and he's responsible for them, so even he would say, 'Yeah I gotta do a better job.'

"But that being said I would be surprised if he returns as the run game coordinator, even if they bring in someone who runs his type of scheme. I think that's possibly something that could be taken away from him, and he'll come back as the offensive line coach and be able to focus on getting these guys to play better."

The Eagles' statement:

To be determined what is next for Stoutland, but his departure leaves a massive hole in the Eagles' coaching staff.

This is a developing story. We'll update with any notable changes.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader